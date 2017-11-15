My Grandfather, the Pedophile

My grandfather at 16 years old, his whole life ahead of him

"Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I'll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about." —Rumi

My Grandfather was a convicted pedophile. I know of two children he sexually molested, but it is probable there were many more we never knew about. He is dead now, and for most of my life my thoughts of him were heavy and horrible: He molested my sister and my cousin. His wife knew and did nothing. He used to pat my leg in a creepy way. I hate him. At eight I was entering the age range of his molestation arousal template, which meant I was next. But my sister saved me by telling our parents, who, thankfully, called the police.

It wasn’t that simple - perhaps it never is. It took my parents days of deliberation before they called. Believe my ten-year-old sister over an esteemed, wealthy patriarch? What about family holidays? Could our Grandmother truly have seen and said nothing, for years? What of mom, who dropped us off over there for child care, and dad, so often traveling, who saw nothing? How could they cope with their guilt, and shame, if it was true? Still, they acted.

My Grandfather was arrested, went before a judge, and was found guilty of child molestation. He was sentenced to mandatory participation in a sex offender treatment program, one of the first anywhere, as a condition of staying out of jail. He never openly admitted what he did, nor apologized. After several years away he came back over to our house for Thanksgiving dinner, to my sister’s and my shock. No one understood back then about family reconciliation therapy - few do even today. The therapy that requires a perpetrator to look at their guilt, so they might craft a true accounting of what they did, hear the pain of their victims, and learn true empathy to reduce the risk of another violation. Therapy that can actually work to prevent future sex crimes, help families heal, and restore honor.

We had none of that; Grandpa and Grandma were just there again and we were silent, chewing turkey while a mammoth elephant sat like an invisible centerpiece on our dinner table. We were never left alone with him again, but it was plenty awful just having them near. Fortunately it was rare. To this day my family has never sat together to discuss these events. In some ways my memoir Naked in Public: a Memoir of Recovery From Sex Addiction and Other Temporary Insanities is all about him and his side of the family, even though they are rarely mentioned. The eight-year-old girl I was re-enacted the story of sexual sickness until I could live into my own healing conversation, breaking away from the oppression of my family of origin’s silence.

There is so much debate going on right now about sex offenders, sex addiction, what is real, and how it’s all tied together, but I don’t think the answers we’re seeking can truly be found in neuroscience, position papers, or dramatic debate. We can’t solve the problem of global sexual misconduct and exploitation by scrutinizing the abuse experiences of any one person, nor any one perpetrator. We have to go bigger - looking to patterns of the sexual exploitation industry worldwide, the ties between pornography and prostitution, coercion, and families. And we have to look at those families over generations.

Recently I spent time with my mom sorting through old family photos, black and whites and sepia-toned images of strangers who share my bloodline. We came across the photo included here, of my Grandfather, at age 16.

“This is how I like to remember my father,” my mother said sadly. “Young and happy, not what he eventually became.”

My eyes fill with tears as I ponder the gift she gave me that day through her tone of voice - a daughter’s love for her father that stretched beyond his abuses, into the promise of his younger heart. An unkept promise, to be sure, but a real one. There was another story, whispered around the edges of conversation, that this Grandpa had been abused when he was a child, by an older female relative, never named. Is that why he drank, became an alcoholic, abused children? Looking for explanations, not excuses, because eternal condemnation is a trap I want free of. My Grandfather, the Pedophile: his blood is my blood too. Where does culpability lie, when you go back far enough?