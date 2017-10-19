My Left Shoe is not for Sale

For months, people have been knocking on my door and asking to buy my left shoe. I don't know why anyone would want it: it's badly scuffed and the sole is almost worn through. I told the first person this. He looked at me with a blank face, no rays of comprehension alighting on his earnest brow. I wanted to poke his flat nose; I had the strange impression it would pop into his head and then bounce out with a “twang” sound, like a retro children's toy. A silence fell. I stared at his nose, unsure what to say. After a few minutes, he turned and walked away. I watched him go through the tangle of weeds, out of the lopsided garden gate and lope off along the road.

The next few encounters were similar. Every few days, a blank face asked for my left shoe, waited in silence and then left with a limping gait, as if they'd been sitting down for years. Once, I thought I saw a barely-perceptible nod from a mouse-haired woman wearing a long orange trenchcoat. I managed to put them out of my mind, assuming it was a prank. My husband hadn't mentioned anything, so I assumed it was him.

It all changed one month ago. A small girl turned up at my door. “Hullo,” she said.

“Hello,” I said. I noticed my voice had taken the tone adults use when talking to a child. I didn't like it. It sounded fake. Maybe if I used it all the time it would sound normal and I would talk in the same way to children and adults.

“Can I have your right shoe?”

I was taken aback. “My right shoe?”

“Yes, please.”

Then, comforting normality. I looked at her in astonishment. She looked at me. I looked back. A bubble of gum slowly grew out of her mouth and I watched in fascination as it grew bigger and bigger until it seemed that it would never stop and we'd all be consumed by a layer of pink gum and no-one would know where it came from.

The bubble popped. She turned and left, walking away down the lane with an odd hobble.

Was that it? Was it a problem with their walk? Why the right shoe? My mind entertained all sorts of possibilities. Aliens. The shoe mafia. Maybe I was a wizard and my shoe gave me powers. Maybe UNESCO had accidentally listed my shoe as a world heritage site, but only one at a time. I put it out of my mind and went back to my writing, wondering if my stories lived up to the bizarre tale of the shoe worriers.

The next day, a chubby man in a hat turned up, whipped off a pair of Ray Bans and asked for my left shoe. Things were back to normal. I started writing a new book, a story of a knight whose helmet told her stories. One day I planned to make it tell her the shoe story. Perhaps I should make her Viking and call it the shoe saga, then make all the stories about things beginning with “s” and see if it made me more imaginative.

A couple of months passed. The appearances dwindled and picked up again. I asked them why they were here, and no-one replied. My husband saw one through a window. I wasn't hallucinating. I cut my hair and changed my outfit, and they still wanted my shoe. I changed my shoes and they still wanted my shoe - no, the old one thank you.

One day last week, I was absentmindedly browsing social media when I noticed an advertisement for a news website about stories. I like stories, and I love procrastination. I followed it, and it led me to a game about stories which was advertising a celebrity story about a celebrity I enjoy following. That story had a sidebar with an advertisement about a right sock from a man named Elvis Abingdon. I wondered who he was. Did he know that here, in the bowels of the internet, his sock was being sold? Do people come and ask him everyday about his sock?

I thought a little more and it occurred to me that something had to prop up advertising, like the good standard used to with currency. If a site advertises on another site, it must pay for that by running advertisements for a site which itself had to sustain itself with advertisements. But somewhere the chain had to end, escape the internet and generate capital. Maybe, as with gold, the illusion of capital was enough, a promise of Elvis Abingdon's sock. Maybe it's all a game of numbers played out by aliens, UNESCO, or the shoe mafia. Maybe I should write a story about someone trying to sell my shoe.