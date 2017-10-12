My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Fluttershy – Lively, Cheerful, Exciting Adventures and Lessons About Life

Not every Pegasus pony in Equestria is the same. Just ask Rainbow Dash and Fluttershy. While Rainbow Dash is bold and daring, Fluttershy is quite reserved and caring. But that's what makes Fluttershy such a wonderful friend to everyone around her, whether they're her pony friends, like Twilight Sparkle, Rarity, Pinkie Pie, Applejack and, yes, even Rainbow Dash , or her non-equestrian friends, like Angel the bunny. Join in for five adventures that feature every pony's lovably quiet Pegasus, Fluttershy. KIDS FIRST! Film Critic Sahiba K. comments, “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Fluttershy… is lively and cheerful! The storylines are well thought out, with plots that relate to real life.” Samantha M. adds, “This delightful animated series brought me back to my childhood. With many comedic jokes, valuable life lessons and exciting adventures, there is something for everyone to enjoy.” See their full review below.

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Fluttershy

By Sahiba K., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, Age 15

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Fluttershy, created by Lauren Faust is lively and cheerful! The storylines are well thought out, with plots that relate to real life. The variety of the personalities of each pony creates a realistic atmosphere where everyone is accepted. Each episode teaches how to deal with certain setbacks and different realistic situations through colorful and merry narratives.

The story follows a pony named Fluttershy (Andrea Libman) who is timid and would do anything for friendships. She adventures through life with her fellow ponies including Rarity (Tabitha St. Germain) and Rainbow Dash (Ashleigh Ball), facing different challenges and never giving up. They maintain their friendships no matter what. Andrea Libman is the voice actor for Fluttershy and has a high pitch but soft-toned voice. This builds upon her personality as a shy, timid pony. When she lowers her voice to a light tone, one can tell she is feeling shy and when her voice rises, one can tell she is feeling more confident. Tabitha St. Germain voices Rarity who also has a high pitch voice. However, she uses more inflections in her voice to show how excited Rarity is.

The animation and the sound effects are the highlights of this DVD. There are many different colors used throughout for the skin and hair of the ponies and for the scenic backgrounds. The variety of these colors is very visually appealing. The animation of the ponies’ eyes convey a multitude of emotions. For example, when a pony is excited, its eyes widen. When they are scared, their pupils shrink. And when they are shy, their eyes look down. The sound effects add more emotion to the scenes. Different sound effects emerge as different words are emphasized. When Fluttershy is mad, loud and low sound effects further accentuate these emotions.

My favorite part was seeing how all the ponies in different colors, shapes and sizes. Everyone gets along and nobody cares how their friends or fellow ponies look. It is an analogy for real life. The messages are about the importance of friendship and about never giving up despite the circumstances. I give this DVD 4 out of 5 stars and recommend it for ages 5 to 10. Check out My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Fluttershy when it’s released nationwide on DVD September 12, 2017.

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Fluttershy

By Samantha M., KIDS FIRST! Film Critic, Age 17

This delightful animated series brought me back to my childhood. With many comedic jokes, valuable life lessons and exciting adventures, there is something for everyone to enjoy. There are six Pegasus ponies who are unique in every way. You are certainly able to relate to at least one of them. Join Fluttershy and her friends in five enticing adventures to find out which pony you truly are.

Elaborating upon the importance of friendship and self confidence, this series documents Fluttershy’s journey through life. Fluttershy is a timid pony, but she will do anything to stick up for her friends. Watch how Fluttershy discovers who she really is with the help of her friends Twilight Sparkle, Pinkie Pie, Applejack, Rainbow Dash and Rarity. Tabitha St. Germain, who plays Rarity, successfully portrays a teenage girl through Rarity’s desire to shine bright in the fashion world. In the episode, “Green Isn’t Your Color,” Rarity urges Fluttershy (Andrea Libman) to model for Photo Finish, a famous fashion designer. Libman’s sweet voice acting characterizes Fluttershy as a shy pony with a beautiful heart. You can hear the confidence build up in her voice with every new adventure she experiences.

The animation in this series is incredible. Compared to the My Little Pony that I watched as a kid, these Pegasus ponies are depicted as teenagers instead of children. The ponies are older, bigger and more knowledgeable, which makes them very relatable. Even though the ponies are older, their charm and kind hearts continue to grow, yet they still manage to enjoy life just like little kids, with no worries in the world.

My favorite part is when Spike tells Twilight Sparkle and Pinkie Pie that he has a crush on Rarity. I love how Spike completely trusts Rarity’s friends to keep a secret. Friendship is extremely important and Spike is very lucky to have such caring friends.