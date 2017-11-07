My mother's "doctor"

I am the proud daughter of immigrants who paid a steep price to pursue the American Dream. My identity as a second-generation immigrant has always lurked at the edge of my peripheral vision, never quite fading or solidifying. I try to reject the Western notions of self-actualization because I cannot even pretend to render the dogged perseverance and grit that my parents and other immigrants have endured. Still, I hope to offer the diverse perspective of a perpetually indebted daughter who hopes to carry some of the weight of those who just want to learn.

My mother and I don’t speak the same language anymore. My mother’s malapropisms steep conversations that frequently end with bewildered looks. Her tongue trips over English diphthongs, and though I’ve corrected her hundreds of times throughout the years, she stills refers to me as her “doctor” instead of her “daughter.

As a child, I would be drilled with with Chinese worksheets. An undisciplined and quite frankly, ungrateful, ten year-old, I would shirk these lessons by plunging my head to the desk and taking naps. She adopted a more laissez-faire approach when I wouldn’t stop fussing, but warned me that I would one day regret not learning more Chinese. Years of English classes eventually culminated in a high school AP English Literature course. These class drove a hard bargain, and so I forfeited my parent’s mother tongue for a five on the exam.

She and I made concessions over the vernacular to use for conversations by settling for a clumsy ‘Chinglish,’ a hybrid between Chinese and English. Our conversations in swapping stories about our days are only sometimes stilted, but our dialogue on heartfelt and abstract topics soon breaks down in mistranslation. My brain autopilots in English, and I’ve used Google Translate more frequently to communicate with my parents than to write my high school Spanish essays.

Learning English was a fringe priority, and my mother instead worked numerous side jobs as a nanny, driver, and dishwasher throughout my life to ensure our family’s financial stability. It was only after I left home for college that she started taking adult ESL classes. In the late summer nights, I would watch her hunched back silhouetted against the desk light as she broods over her assignments. I look over her work sometimes, and I rack my brain to recall the chipper Schoolhouse Rock! jingles as I explain conjunctions and adjectives in my broken Mandarin. My heart swells with pride for my mother when I see that she’s filled in all the blanks with the correct adverbs or tenses. Still, there’s a level of cognitive dissonance when I see my parent struggling to take a phone call for a doctor’s appointment, or when she has to ask her teen daughter to read over tax rebate forms because she doesn’t understand the esoteric print.

Encoded in the obstacles that immigrants and refugees face are institutionalized obstructions and political clout that prevent these marginalized communities from reaching their full potential. The downstream effects of our immigrant parents’ narrative is the universal immigrant kid experience of indebtedness. They carried few possessions, but many dreams. Our parents traveled oceans to provide second-generation immigrant kids with a lighter future, but they simultaneously indentured us to the heaviest debt— the fulfillment of their hopes for us.