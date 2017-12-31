For as long as I can remember, the new year has always been about the new and improved version of me. However, I make it until about February or early March before I stop trying to achieve any of my resolutions and then I feel like a failure — hiding in shame the rest of the year. Sound familiar?

I realize that the reason I fail is because of my old friend, self-sabotage.

I’ve found that it’s easier (or safer) to self-sabotage myself than actually giving it all and finding out that it’s not enough. Because then that would mean…dun dun duuuunnnn….that I’m not enough.

*high pitched scream*

While saying it out loud makes it sound dumb, I believe self-sabotage is real and is a ritual that’s so ingrained in me that it begins with my resolutions themselves. “I want to…lose 100lbs…get cast in a major studio feature…remodel a house…win a screenplay competition…etc.” are all huge lofty goals. Achieving one alone would change my life, so putting the pressure on myself to achieve all of them in the same year is setting myself up for failure and all of the negativity that comes with it.

So knowing that’s how I look at resolutions, I’ve been scrambling my head trying to decide how to proceed. Do I pick one and prioritize it? Two? Do I break all of them down into smaller goals and develop a 3/5-year holistic plan? Yeah, I could do all of those and probably should’ve done all of those, but instead, I did something else.

I decided to write a personal standard — 8 tentpole ideas that I’ll think about as I’m going through life — helping me steer the ship. These ideas will most likely change as I do, but for now, they mean something to me.

My 2018 Personal Standard:

Reconnect and remember

I’ve lived 27 years and have been focused so much on where I’m going that I haven’t looked at what was around me. I want to look back and learn more about my family and the hispanic culture. What stories, recipes, traditions, etc. can I keep alive? There was so much I hated as a kid that I look back to with such fondness. I think there’s so much to explore that will help me remember why I am who I am.

Develop a routine

I waste so much time when I don’t budget my time. Either that or I stay busy with busy work. I had a routine in college and it gave me so much peace knowing what I supposed to be doing when. The hard part was/is going to be giving myself permission to adjust as needed. I typically think I’ve failed if I sway from it at all, but I need to be able to forgive myself if I do spend an extra 5-minutes watching cat videos.

Be active

I’ve been complacent with a lot of things — politically, with fitness, with relationships, ok…most things. I need to do something about it and be the change I want to see. I don’t want to put specific goals to this one, because sticking to an active mindset will shape the decisions I make around those other behaviors (I hope). I know this is asking a lot of myself, but I’m actively believing that I can do it. See what I did there…eh? eh?

Learn to fail, Fail to learn

Learning to fail means being ok with giving something my all and knowing that it might not and, sometimes, will not be enough. If I don’t push my limits, I’ll never grow. That said, when the time comes that I do fail, I have to be able to dissect it and learn from it. Which also means I have to be able to learn from the feedback of others. So if you think this blog can improve, let me know how in the comments below.

Be friendly

I have a few thousand connections online, but none of them are deep or ever even that active. Outside of the 2–3 people I text on a regular basis, I often feel as if I don’t have anyone to hang out with because I always feel like no one reaches out. The hard reality is that I put a lot of responsibility on everyone else instead of claiming that responsibility as my own. So this next year I’m going to be the one who reaches out to others. Knowing this one can backfire, I’ve accepted that some people might now want to do something and that’s ok too.

Consume to create

I want to watch and learn so that I can do. If I focus all of my time on learning and never even try to put that knowledge to use, I never really learn it. If I watch/learn some new skill, I want to do something with it. Sounds basic, but I get trapped in a cycle where I watch instructional/motivational videos for hours and then…do nothing. By the time I’m “inspired”, it’s 4am and am going to accomplish nothing at all. I want to change that.

Choose to listen

I talk a lot about me. It’s a habit that when someone tells me a story or a point of conversation, I try to relate by telling a story about me. While this works wonders for small talk conversations, it doesn’t really help you deepen a relationship if you are only thinking about how what they’re saying is going to influence what you say next. Don’t remember who said it, but I am listening to respond, not listening to listen. Maybe if I was listening, I could remember who said it. Maybe.

Appreciate me, myself and I

Now having said I need to stop talking about me, I need to learn to appreciate me. This one is going to sound cliche as hell, but I need to be ok with the me I am today. I get caught in the cycle of measuring my self worth by the list of changes I need to make that ends up just adding more stuff to the list. Instead, I have to love who I am right now, not who I want to be someday. This is going to be the toughest one because saying “I’m my own worst critic” is an understatement. There’s more to this one than I can’t articulate right now, but I’ll put my thoughts down for a later post.

To sum it up, I decided that I will stop prioritizing what I achieve and focus more on how I achieve it. Some would say this is the same as caring more about the journey than the destination or ends/means vs. means/ends, and they’d be right. Same thing, just saying it in a way that works for me. Let me know if this resonates with you or if you think I’m crazy for trying something different.