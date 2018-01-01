My New Year's Resolutions*

Note: This piece is a work of satire.
- I will not start a nuclear war.
- I will not undermine our democracy.
- I will not threaten the rule of law.
- I will not drill in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
- I will erect not a single offshore drilling rig.
- I will reduce no National Monument by any percentage whatsoever.
- I will separate no immigrant parents from their children through deportation.
- I will continue to give charitable donations to environmental and civil rights organization (including Planned Parenthood in the name of Mike Pence) regardless of the reduction in the total amount I can deduct from my taxes.
- I will not confuse “weather” with “climate.”
- I will not take the word “science” off any of my websites.
- I will not forbid the CDC to use “vulnerable,” “entitlement,” “diversity,” “transgender,” “fetus,” “evidence-based” or “science-based.” in their official documents.
- I will vote for Democrats all the while recognizing that they, too, are imperfect political drones but still....
- I will make more aesthetically pleasing and cleverer protest signs. I might need help on this.
- I will ask for help.
- I will not deny any woman access to a safe abortion.
- I will not show my dick to any woman unbidden.( This should be easy since I don’t have a dick but this is more, you know, symbolic than literal.)
- I will play no golf. None whatsoever. I won’t even say the word “golf” and if I think it, I will snap my wrist with a rubber band that I will wear for just this purpose.
- I will not “take names” of countries that don’t agree with me.
- I will not lie every time I open my mouth.
- I will not attempt to influence the Department of Justice.
- If I ever run a campaign, I will not collude with the Russians even if it isn’t a crime.
- I will not commit treason.
- I will not fire Robert Mueller.
- I will recognize Tel Aviv as the capital of Israel and if it means I can’t have a subway station at the Wailing Wall named after me, well, I’m okay with that.
- I will release my tax returns.
- I will not shove any world leaders.
- I will not humiliate America on the global stage.
- I will make my visitors log available to the press.
- I will continue to believe that the country my grandparents escaped to with hope in their hearts for a better life cannot be taken apart by a greedy, cruel and ignoble administration led by a man who is the embodiment of all that is abominable about human beings.
- I will vacuum under my desk more regularly.
* They can be yours too! Absolutely free! In fact, if just 320 million Americans make some (or all ) of the same resolutions, 2018 could turn out to be a pretty great year!
