My Niece Wants an iPhone but Her Parents Won't Buy Her One. Should I Get It for Her?

You can be the cool uncle, and the horrible brother at the same time.

Buying an iPhone against the wishes of the parents would definitely nominate you for that dual role.

It's not that an iPhone isn't a great gift, it certainly is, but so would her body weight in jellybeans, but in either case, you're committing a kid gifting foul.

Want to go all out for your niece, be the cool uncle and the unbelievably fantastic brother?

Take a single feature from the iPhone, and double down on a single feature item.

Example: Digital Camera

Take half the budget you'd allocate for the phone, and pick up a decent digital camera. This doesn't have to be the latest DSLR, but enough to create some great future instagram profile pics.

Want to be even cooler? How about a vintage Polaroid or film SLR?

The “tech” of yesteryear is today's treasure, and polaroids are just magical regardless of your generation.

Example: Video Camera

Whether your niece is a future filmmaker, or video blogger, a video camera is the way to go. Maybe she's an outdoorsy type, and so you make it a GoPro, but this doesn't blow up your budget, or your family dynamics.

Example: Paint

If artwork is their thing, and Snapchat was their goal, a deluxe paint set can give her the skills she will need for designing.

While an iPhone will usually sit at the top of the gift giving pyramid for most tweens, these single serve iPhone features have a distinct advantage:

Focus.

It's the heavy number of features that can limit the imagination and boil all of their creativity down to emoji-ridden texting.

Single feature tech may seem limited, but that is also the allure. It forces you to get creative, to take a deep dive into everything the thing can do.

There will be plenty of years of smart phoning in her life, but how lucky she will be to have years of photography, video, or art experience.