My Silent Struggle with PTSD

David Shor

When I was asked by a national feminist organization and a global advertising agency to support a public awareness campaign for sexual assault survivors suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, I immediately agreed to help.

After all, I am a survivor. I am a survivor of multiple rapes and repeated sexual abuse. I suffer daily from PTSD. And I am also willing to give my everything in order to educate others on the terrifying life survivors live.

I felt prepared for whatever they might ask. Earlier in the year, I’d spoken about my experience at a New York event supporting VAWA, the Violence Against Women Act. VAWA is a crucial piece of legislation for abuse victims.

No amount of anxiety attacks, flashbacks or nightmares had stopped me from speaking out about my experiences before, so, why would they now?

When I received an email requesting insights from my experiences for the campaign, my stomach flipped.

I was stuck.

Here it was, my worst nightmare, a request I knew I could not answer.

I looked over the simple questions in the email.

What was your experience? How did it make you feel?

Do you have repeated thoughts of the attack?

Nightmares? Flashbacks? Dizziness, panic?

Most victims seek help in dealing with PTSD. Did you?

Each question felt like a bullet ripping through my chest, puncturing me.

I told myself, you offered to help, you signed up to receive these questions. Answer them. Put your emotions on paper. Send her a useful reply.

But at that moment, I could do nothing.

I stood still, frozen, re-reading the email over and over.

When I stopped and set my phone down, I was stunned into stillness.

Then, my mind started speaking to itself.

This is what it said:

Okay, how do I say this?

Let me think. I was sexually abused as a teen and raped twice in high school. Well I lost my virginity to rape and then I was raped again, by someone else. Well, hold on. I was abused and raped as a teenager.

No, no. Delete that. You can’t say that. That makes you sound slutty.

Wait, how are we here? We’re back to that? I thought we moved past the “it’s your fault” stuff. Come on girl. Get past it. You know it’s not your fault.

Okay, okay, fine. Let’s try again.

I was raped twice in high school and repeatedly sexually abused.

No, that doesn’t sound right. It doesn’t flow.

I’m a survivor of rape and sexual abuse.

I’m a survivor of two rapes and sexual abuse.

No, now you sound greedy. Like you’re trying to show off.

Don’t show off your rapes.

Then how am I supposed to help this campaign? How can I help this campaign if I can’t put my experience into a simple sentence? How can I help myself?

Well, you get the idea, I tailspinned and I tailspinned quickly.

Writing this now, my heart is racing and my hands are shaking. I can’t quite explain to you why. I’m screenwriting about assault, I’ve written about assault, I’ve given speeches on assault. I have an amazing therapist. Why isn’t it over?

Because it’s PTSD.

This is why you don’t ask sufferers of PTSD to explain their PTSD over email. This is why PTSD isn’t black and white. This is why it’s so hard — and so dense.

Life is difficult for us already — getting out of bed, eating breakfast, making coffee, driving a car, sometimes just breathing, are tasks that seem insurmountable.

So, ask us about our PTSD in person. Ask us if we’re feeling okay to share, even if we offer. Ask us if we need a hug, even if it’s virtual. Ask us if we need space, even if you’re far away. Ask us to help, but ask us with care and compassion. Ask, but ask softly.

I’m not speaking on behalf of the campaign or the organizations involved, I am speaking for myself. I have PTSD and it’s harder than you could know.

I’m glad I didn’t know its name until recently — suffering without a medical title was easier — at least for me. But it’s not easy. Not by a long shot.

Feeling alone, feeling so sad you can’t eat. Feeling like why bother? No one would miss me. It’s not okay, it never is. It’s terrifying and it’s lonely.

So to anyone else who understands me, I’m with you, wholeheartedly.

Stay, it’s worth it.

If you are hurting and want to speak with someone about your sexual or physical abuse, call the RAINN hotline, available 24/7 at 1-800-656-4673 or use their online chat here.