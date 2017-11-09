My Thoughts on Color, Style and Aligning to Your Spiritual Core

“These are the only four realities in your life: body, mind, emotion, and energy. Whatever you wish to do with yourself, it must be on these four levels.” – Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev

I believe the most important thing about all of us is who we are at our core, who we are when we strip away everything we’ve gathered on the physical, strip away our thoughts, beliefs, emotions and energies that are not serving us and therefore are not truths. Who are we? Who are you?

It is when we tap into this core dimension of ourselves that we can awaken to aligning our body, mind, emotions and energy to who we are, feel naturally blissful and therefore naturally attract things that are in harmony with who we are.

I am in the business of Image Consulting, Color Analysis and am also trained in Color Healing. As I have walked deeper and deeper into my own spiritual journey, I have begun to seriously analyze whether what I do is of service to others at their deepest core because I only want to be in a business where I uplift others on the deepest level. This is why I am writing this blog, to share with you why I do sincerely believe that aligning your color and style choices to you are one of the ways (I stress the word “one” here, there are many) to aligning your physical energy with who you are.

I live color and style day in and day out with not only myself, but, with my clients. I have seen through my own experience what color and style transitions can do for people. I realize what is written below are just words, it is only experience that truly teaches. It is these words though that I hope inspire you to experience aligning your color and style choices with you. It is only through your own experience will you be able to determine if these words are of value to you.

A Bit of Color Theory

How Do We Receive Color?

When there is light whether it be through the sun or artificial lighting, our sense of sight takes in a visual image. When we see color, it is a reflection of the color(s) that the object is giving away or rejecting. When we see a blue sky, the sky is giving away blue energy. When we see an orange, it is giving away orange energy and so on.

Dimensions of Color:

There are three elements to every color we see including our own person coloring:

1) Undertone: the underlying quality of the color (warm, cool, neutral)

2) Value: light or dark or somewhere in between

3) Intensity: soft or bright or somewhere in between

The above three elements of our own personal coloring is what the universe has chosen color-wise to give our physical bodies to walk through this life. When we don’t wear colors that are in harmony with these elements of our own personal coloring, we can actually make it difficult on the physical level for others to see us through sight, e.g. hide behind our color choices by wearing overpowering colors and/or see our natural sparkle, e.g. wear colors that add sallowness.

Color Psychology:

There are also psychological aspects to every color we see. When an eye receives color energy, the receiver’s brain creates reactions on a physical, mental, emotional and energetic level. Reactions vary depending on the color energy received. Below are some samples of qualities a few colors give away:

- Pink: tenderness, delight, softness, gentle

- Yellow: originality, wisdom, creativity, playful

- Blue: peace, relaxing, communication, clarity

- Green: balance, prosperity, rejuvenation, growth

My Thoughts on Applying Color Theory to Your Appearance

All of us make color choices every day for our appearance by way of our hair, makeup, clothing and accessories. When you choose to wear colors on the physical level, you are visibly choosing to show every being through their sense of sight a subtle physical manifestation of who you are and what your energy would like to receive / is giving away on any given day (most of us are doing this unconsciously). I will also add The Law of Cause and Effect states that whatever you give out will come back to you.

The ideal scenario is to wear colors that are in harmony with your personal coloring so that the world easily sees you and your natural sparkle and to wear colors that you find useful to uplift your energy.

So for instance if you choose to wear blue in an undertone, value and intensity that is in harmony with your coloring, your coloring will appear vibrant, we will easily see you, your eyes will sparkle etc. and you will also be giving off and receiving an energy of peace, communication and clarity which subsequently others will receive from you. If you wear a color that is not in harmony with your undertone, value and intensity, you will still give off the energy of the color, however your personal coloring will likely be dulled and it is possible that you could be hiding behind your color choices (e.g. the undertone, value and intensity of color could be overpowering you and washing you out).

Are you giving off color energies aligned with you or are you holding back?

My Thoughts on Style

Your style choices are another way you share with people on the physical level through their sense of sight a subtle manifestation of who you are. The most ideal scenario would be to wear hair, makeup, clothing and accessory styles that are in harmony with who you are and what you would like to manifest in your life (i.e. bliss). What you bought and wore ten years ago, perhaps what you still wear today may not contribute to what you want to manifest today and may not represent who you are at your core and how you want to be received.

Let’s take someone for example who has been wearing the same outdated hairstyle for a long time, their hairstyle is telling the world through the sense of sight that the person may be resistant to change, does not listen to others and does not see feedback from a good place as a gift. I highly doubt this represents who they are at their core, but somehow they have wound up in a situation where they have chosen to visually show the world someone who is not in alignment with who they are and therefore may not be received accurately in social, career and other settings.

When you wear styles whether it be hair, makeup, clothing or accessory styles that are in harmony with who you are at your core not only do you feel great, but, the world around you through their sense of sight actually visually gets to sees you easily. When you feel great and when you are seen for who you are, it contributes to attracting and manifesting people, places, things, events etc. that are in harmony with your natural bliss within your core. I will also stress though that this is only one physical avenue to allow the world to see you. But, why not use this easy avenue?

I believe your color and style choices should be seen as one subtle way to show the world who you are at your core. These choices are just one very simple way to subtly manifest on the physical level the alignment of your body, mind, emotions and energy with who you really are.

Who are you? Are you showing people who you are through their sense of sight? Are people receiving you accurately?

I hope this blog post inspires you to wear your authenticity!

Carol Brailey is an Image Consultant and Color Analysis Professional based in Toronto, Canada. More of her blogs can be found at carolbrailey.com and virtualcoloranalysis.com.

Carol’s free mobile App “Shopping My Colors“ is now available on the App Store and Google Play.