My three years of current term

Recently three years have passed of my current term as president of Gdańsk. It was a time of intense efforts to improve the quality of life in the city and investments in districts, close to residents. Among the most important achievements I would like to mention putting into use 1003 communal apartments, four kindergartens, three nurseries and 36 sports fields in various districts of Gdańsk. The creation of a Gdańsk in-vitro program was also a success, thanks to which Gdańsk families, struggling with the problem of infertility, will be able to have children.

Dominik Paszlinski New swimming pool in Stogi district

Dominik Paszlinski So called “metropolitan school” - first such a case of the cooperation of three municipalities

When I ran for the office three years ago, I presented to Gdańsk residents the list of 145 tasks to be implemented. Today, 81 tasks have been carried out, 55 are being implemented, and nine, unfortunately, will not be completed by the end of this term.

In my current term, I decided to put an emphasis on improving the quality of life in the city. Hence, many investments in education and care for the youngest. We are building new kindergartens and nurseries in those districts inhabited by numerous families with small children. We operate flexibly and, where necessary, we purchase kindergarten places from the private sector.

In this term of my office, Gdańsk will be enriched with three new swimming pools (districts Osowa, Stogi, Orunia) and two new schools: one jointly built by three municipalities in Kowale and the municipal one on Jabłoniowa Street. The sports infrastructure of the city has been enriched by 36 new school playgrounds, and in a few months I will have the pleasure of opening a hundredth modernized playground in Gdańsk.

I am very pleased that we have managed to launch a large-scale revitalization program for Nowy Port, Dolne Miasto, Orunia, as well as Biskupia Górka and Stary Chełm. Thanks to obtaining funds from the European Union, we will allocate over EUR 25 million for the renovation of these areas. All activities take place with the active involvement of the residents of these districts. We will announce the first tenders for the modernization of infrastructure soon!

Grzegorz Mehring My team responsible for the revitalization program

A well-managed city should have a housing offer for residents with varying financial possibilities. While the central government only talks about the "Flat +" program, we take specific measures to increase the stock of municipal housing by 1003 new apartments. We built half of them in the TBS formula - the city provides land for free, while the construction takes place with money from government programs or on credit. I also consider the renovation of 600 vacant apartments during two years as a success, thanks to which these apartments will be used again by the citizens of Gdańsk.

Dominik Paszlinski Affordable housing in Gdansk

Gdańsk - becoming more beautiful

A well-managed city is one in which public spaces are becoming more and more beautiful. In November 2017, we completed the revitalization of the Oruński Park, thanks to which it regained its former splendour and attracts residents from outside of Orunia District. The Świętopełk square has been beautified, along with Grobla and the Holy Spirit streets. Długie Pobrzeże was finally connected with Ołowianka by a drawbridge - some doubted the sense of this investment while it turned out to be a visitors’ hit. The footbridge contributes to the revival of investments in this part of the city today.

Grzegorz Mehring Drawbridge over Motlawa river

Dominik Paszlinski The Swietopelk square

The nearby Granary Island has turned into one huge construction site. Nearly 75 years after the end of World War II, we finally manage to develop this important place in the heart of Gdańsk.

In 2017, the long-awaited construction of a drawbridge to Sobieszewo Island began, which I hope we will put into use before the summer of 2018.

The health of our citizens is one of the most important topics that we are working on in the current term of office. In particular, we want to prevent civilization diseases (hence our investments in sports facilities), but we also have an ambitious program to protect mental health. The introduction of an in vitro program in Gdańsk resonated throughout Poland - it was our response to the abandonment of the in vitro program by the central PiS government.

Grzegorz Mehring Signing the agreement for the in vitro program in Gdansk

In every Gdańsk district the district councils have been created, and the number of “neighbors’ houses” has increased. We consult the most important urban issues with our residents during the civic panels, a solution that inspires other cities.

In addition to successes there are also challenges, tasks that cannot be completed by the end of this term. This is primarily the renewal of the Royal Road, the Fish Market and Long Wharf. The architectural plans submitted did not correspond to the high rank of these places, which will require another approach to this topic.