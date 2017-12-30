My Top 10 for 2017

10: The election of Danica Roem to the Virginia House of Delegates.

9. The publication of Erica Armstrong’s Never Caught about George Washington’s Slave, Ona Judge.

8. The return of “Will and Grace.”

7. #MeToo

6. The protestors who blocked Besty Devos from entering a DC school

5. VT’s “A Modern Dating Horror Story”

4. Discovering “Denny Love” belting out “Enough” in Chelsea Market

3. Historians’ Responses to the Confederate Monument Debacle

2. Kamala Harris, everything, but especially her commencement address at Howard University.

1. The Release of “Call Me By Your Name.”