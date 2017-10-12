My Way to Verday: How a chance encounter in Tulum led to the creation of Verday, the beverage transforming the plant-based water industry

In today’s age of extreme health and wellness trends, I fall somewhere in the middle of the spectrum. I’ve never considered myself a “workout junkie” or participated in fad diets but I am committed to working out regularly and watching what I eat. When it comes to the latest and greatest wellness trends, I’m guilty of trying anything to see if it sticks. Name the latest health craze, whether it be apple cider vinegar or kombucha, and I’ve probably tried it. None of them ever stuck – until chlorophyll.

I had heard about the benefits of chlorophyll for the better part of my adult life and I had many a friend who swore by its health benefits. Unfortunately my concern over the taste held me back and I never gave it a chance until a fateful trip to Tulum, Mexico just two years ago. After one early yoga session, our hotel greeted us with the most delicious green juice I’d ever had and thus kicking off my love affair with chlorophyll.

I quickly decided that I needed to recreate this magic green drink at home, so I asked about each and every ingredient. Low and behold, in addition to fruit juice, there was actually chlorophyll in the beverage. At that moment, a light went off. Why had no one made a chlorophyll drink that tasted this good? Or if they had, how did I miss it? As soon as I touched down in the U.S., I looked everywhere for a ready-to-drink chlorophyll beverage. While finding chlorophyll has never been hard, it is difficult to find ready-to-eat foods or grab-and-go drinks with chlorophyll that still taste good. I went to health stores, bodegas and supermarkets, while at the same time scouring the Internet for anything that came remotely close to that juice I’d had on vacation. Although I did find a few pre-made chlorophyll drinks, none were able to mask the taste in the same way that this magic green drink had.

At this point, I decided to see if I really could recreate this drink and make it taste as good as it had in Tulum. And so the experiment commenced! After creating countless batches and undergoing extensive taste tests, we finally had a beverage that was ready to go public. But first, I had to make sure that there would be a market for it beyond just my team. After conducting extensive market research, consulting health and wellness experts, meeting with mixologists and tastemakers, discussing with fitness trainers and coaches, and asking friends and strangers alike for their candid opinions on the beverage, I realized that we could really make this work.

From here, the wheels started turning, and the Verday brand was born. After 18 months, we were able to bottle our first drink. Since then, we have continued to experiment with the recipe and have expanded the brand to include five delicious flavors. What’s more, we have been moving quickly to bring our little piece of Tulum to as many people across the country as we can. Through partnerships with major retailers like Whole Foods, Verday is now available on both coasts of the U.S. with plans to continue to expand to all major markets around the country.