My Yoga Practice Makes Me a Better Mom

When I was first introduced to yoga more than a decade ago I was a fresh-faced college student with more free time than she knew what to do with. Having kids was the last thing on my mind. While it was great for self discovery and improvement then, I find that yoga serves me so much more now. After several years, heartaches, traumas, ups and downs, this practice has certainly made me a better person, but it also makes me a better mom.

To the uninitiated, yoga might seem intimidating. Just scroll through any yoga YouTube videos or Instagram hashtags and you'll see what I mean. You’ll often see slender, toned bodies moving effortlessly through the most pretzel-like poses. They make it look effortless, but it also brings up my own insecurities. How am I supposed to ever do that? I don’t look like any of those people. And this can be especially hard for new moms, who often struggle with body image thanks to an ever-changing body and the ruthless standards for women's beauty.

My first yoga class was diverse and welcoming. But once I finished the course, I kind of left it all behind me. It wasn’t until my first pregnancy that I decided to return. I signed up for a prenatal class during my first trimester. I still remember walking in the sticky humid afternoon to the local studio, and finding my spot in the class. There was a woman next to me who was incredibly pregnant. I later found out she was due that same week. I was in awe of how fit she was, how peaceful, how radiant.

“I want that,” I thought to myself. I want to be that, to feel like that—calm and at ease with myself and my pregnancy. Instead, I was a ball of nervous energy, and when we finally gave in to savasana (corpse pose) during that first class, I couldn’t help but cry. It felt so incredible to be back on the mat, to finally let go of that which did not serve me. I was determined to make yoga a regular part of my life again.

But I struggled. I struggled when we moved away, and did my best to practice at home. And I struggled worse when we lost our baby months later. It took time before I thought about getting back on the mat, but when I did, I was thankful for it.

Yoga helped me through pregnancy

When I got pregnant again, I was more determined than ever to make yoga stick. But this time around my pregnancy was high-risk. I couldn’t go to classes, and I had to keep my home practice to a minimum. Still, it helped. Whenever I got scared I might lose my baby, I did a short practice. Whenever my husband had to give me my progesterone shots to make sure our baby stayed safe inside me, I focused on my breathing techniques, the same ones yoga taught me. And when it finally came time to deliver, it was my ability to focus and breathe, skills that yoga had ingrained in me, that helped me make it through it all.

Yoga helps me relieve physical and mental stress

Yoga laid the foundation for me to be a great mama before I could even hold my son. But through the years, it has continued to help me be the best mom I can be. When life wants to stress me out, yoga is there to help me push it all away. I just do some downward dogs, maybe some happy baby and that tension in my neck and shoulders slowly drifts away. When I am anxious, a few minutes in child’s pose chills me right out, which helps prevent me from pushing more nervous energy onto my own child.

This past year, I’ve taken to yoga more seriously. I committed to a number of yoga challenges. I joined a local studio and it became a second home. I went multiple times a week and found myself, again, again and again.

Yoga made me more mobile and able to play with my son

While the emotional and mental benefits have been huge, my once chronic back pain has vanished. I can pick up my son without worrying my knees will buckle or my back will give out. I can crawl around on the floor pretending to be a train or an elephant or whatever he wanted. So yeah, it's a great workout, too.

Yoga helps me bond with my son

I enrolled my kiddo in a yoga-based preschool, which basically means they practice yoga and focus on social and emotional skills, with a heavy emphasis on kindness and peace. It took some time, but now my kid loves yoga. He frequently strikes a pose while we’re at home, and he loves practicing with me. Bedtime yoga has become a regular thing in our home, which helps us both wind down for the night.

I make better choices because of my practice

With a regular yoga practice come things like mindfulness and a desire to live a healthier lifestyle. Yoga allows me to make better choices in life in regards to everything from what I eat, what vices I indulge in and how much I sleep. And in this new year, I’m making sure to recommit to my practice once again. Yoga makes me a better me, and when I’m a better me, I am always a better mom.

Priscilla Blossom is a Florida-based freelance writer specializing in travel, (pop) culture, parenting, and feminism.

