Mystery Toilet Flusher Turns Out To Be Something Pretty Scary

The curious case of an Australian home’s randomly flushing toilet had a ssss-urprising conclusion.
Residents of a house in Doonan, Queensland, were stunned to discover a brown tree snake resting on top of the toilet’s electronic flush mechanism, inside the wall.
Snake-catcher Luke Huntley was called to deal with the critter, and shared footage of the animal’s removal on Facebook:
“The toilet had been flushing by itself randomly for days when they opened it up and found a surprise waiting for them!” wrote Huntley. “It was a quick catch but it needed to be. That or putting my hand down into the toilet water.”
The U.S. Geological Survey describes brown tree snakes as “mildly venomous.”
They are “not considered dangerous to an adult human and no known deaths have occurred,” USGS adds. “Young children can have reactions to tree snake bites.”