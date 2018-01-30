Mystery Toilet Flusher Turns Out To Be Something Pretty Scary

The curious case of an Australian home’s randomly flushing toilet had a ssss-urprising conclusion.

Residents of a house in Doonan, Queensland, were stunned to discover a brown tree snake resting on top of the toilet’s electronic flush mechanism, inside the wall.

Snake-catcher Luke Huntley was called to deal with the critter, and shared footage of the animal’s removal on Facebook:

“The toilet had been flushing by itself randomly for days when they opened it up and found a surprise waiting for them!” wrote Huntley. “It was a quick catch but it needed to be. That or putting my hand down into the toilet water.”

The U.S. Geological Survey describes brown tree snakes as “mildly venomous.”