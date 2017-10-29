Nézet-Séguin launches 2017-18 season

courtesy Philadelphia Orchestra Members of Philadelphia Orchestra & the cast of West Side Story

The Philadelphia Orchestra launched their new season earlier this month with concerts in New York and Philadelphia with virtuoso soloists Lang Lang, Emanuel Ax and Chick Corea. Conductor Yannick Nézet-Séguin also launched the orchestra’s retrospective of Leonard Bernstein in observance of Lenny’s centenary year.

On tour in Saratoga last month, Nézet-Séguin, took five in a phone interview to talk about his fifth year as the Phil Orch’s musical director-conductor. The 41-year old maestro seems tireless and doesn’t rest on any laurel. in addition to his duties in Philadelphia, he is principal conductor of Orchestre Métropolitain (Montreal) and (for one more season) The Rotterdam Philharmonic. The maestro’s contract now extended through 2025 and he enters a new phase as he as conductor designate of The Metropolitan Opera, succeeding James Levine.

On their three-week tour of Asian last spring, at the end of the orchestra’s home concert series Yannick continues to expand its reach, culturally and artistically, every year, particularly in China, where they have been embraced as musical ambassadors and have established creative relationships with the musicians, composers and singers there.

“Yes, it feels more and more like another home for us,” Nézet-Séguin observes, “Of course, the highlight this year was the performance of Beethoven’s 9th in Beijing, which we performed with the National center for the performance arts chorus, and an all Chinese chorus and the with 4 soloists singing the ode to joy. Phil Orch giving it a performance of such significance. The musicians and the focus of everyone in the audience…the energy was amazing and the reception was pretty overwhelming,”

Nézet-Séguin said. A live recording of the event is slated for release on the Deutsche Grammophon label. The Philadelphia Orchestra is also hosting China’s National Centre for the Performing Arts Orchestra in an all- day series of concerts around the city November 1, culminating with a full concert performance in Verizon Hall.

However busy Nézet-Séguin is in concert, he has also been adding to his already impressive list of recordings on the Deutsch Grammophon label-, most recently his recordings of the five Mendelssohn Symphonies with the Chamber Orchestra of Europe- recorded live over a three-day stretch. Nézet-Séguin’s expertise with chamber orchestra brings the approach of the inner orchestral clarity in his interpretations of symphonic works.

That clarity was also very much present last season with the Philadelphia Orchestra, who had waited several seasons putting his stamp on French classics music, including works Saint-Saens, Berlioz, Ravel and Debussy. Beloved by Nézet-Séguin as part of his musical heritage as a French-Canadian. Even his physicality on the podium is different when he conducts these works. “I think it paid off to wait for a few seasons because the trust that the musicians and I have forged over the years allowed us to be more free, more poetic, which is an essential component of French music.”

Celebrating Lenny

In the current season will be focus on American composers, specifically Leonard Bernstein, as the orchestra commemorates Bernstein’s centenary year. Yannick has always been he says “fascinated by the "total package" that Bernstein represents: composer, conductor, Broadway, opera, ballet, symphonic, educator, media icon, engaged socially.... In many ways he was the inspiration for what the 21st musician should be. This is why it is important to embrace his full legacy on the occasion of his Centennial.”

Instead of the concert hall staple of Bernstein’s Symphonic Suite from West Side, Yannick will be conducting the full orchestral and vocal score with singer-actors from Broadway and opera performing in a staged concert version of the musical directed by Kevin Newbury. This concertized version led by international opera star Isabel Leonard and Broadway star Ryan Silverman (as Maria and Tony). The four performances raised close to $35,000 donated to relief efforts to Puerto Rico in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

“Of course, West Side Story might be his best known work, but this concert performance will focus our attention on the music itself, on the melodic and rhythmic genius of it. As you have come to expect now from a Philadelphia Orchestra concert, there will be some visual and theatrical elements to it, highlighting the profound message of love and acceptance behind this work.”

In addition to Bernstein, Yannick has programmed works by a slate of works by American composers and include several premieres. “I am especially excited that our orchestra will play many world premieres this season, from some of the world's greatest living composers.” Jennifer Higdon, Thomas Adès, Todd Machover, among others.

“I will be conducting the US premiere of Michel van der Aa’s Violin Concerto (with Janine Jansen) as well as pieces for organ and orchestra by Wayne Oquin and James MacMillan. “To have the Philadelphia Sound being articulated and embodied in the 21st century repertoire is one of my missions,” Yannick assures.