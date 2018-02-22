SPORTS
Fans Had Absolutely Zero Chill About America's Nail-Biting Hockey Win Over Canada

"Raise your hand if you're too pumped to go to sleep."
Emotions ran as high for fans as for members of the U.S. women’s hockey team during their nail-biting Winter Olympics victory over Canada.

Tweeters were on serious tenterhooks as Thursday’s final in Pyeongchang, South Korea, went into a 20-minute overtime:

Then, when America’s Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored in the first extra round of shootouts to secure the side its first Olympic gold in the event for 20 years, they truly exploded with joy.

Here’s how fellow Team USA members reacted in Pyeongchang:

Over on Twitter, it was a similar story, as thousands of people ― including Olympians and celebrities ― went wild:

