Emotions ran as high for fans as for members of the U.S. women’s hockey team during their nail-biting Winter Olympics victory over Canada.

Tweeters were on serious tenterhooks as Thursday’s final in Pyeongchang, South Korea, went into a 20-minute overtime:

everyone watching this game rn pic.twitter.com/5F8yMU3HL8 — NBCSN (@NBCSN) February 22, 2018

HELP pic.twitter.com/FF60abc6p8 — Olympic Hockey on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) February 22, 2018

'Off the pipe!'



'Puck is loose!'



'Deflected wide!'



Blood pressure rising pic.twitter.com/O29Fikruua — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 22, 2018

Then, when America’s Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored in the first extra round of shootouts to secure the side its first Olympic gold in the event for 20 years, they truly exploded with joy.

Here’s how fellow Team USA members reacted in Pyeongchang:

Reactions from the USA House in PyeongChang! 🙌🥇😱 pic.twitter.com/dYbvWoK9xP — U.S. Olympic Team (@TeamUSA) February 22, 2018

Over on Twitter, it was a similar story, as thousands of people ― including Olympians and celebrities ― went wild:

MY SWEET AND BEAUTIFUL CHAMPIONS 😭❤️ — Adam Rippon (@Adaripp) February 22, 2018

USA!! USA!!! 🇺🇸 🏒 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 22, 2018

CONGRATS to the US Women’s Hockey team for bringing home the GOLD for the first time in 20 years!!!!! You make us all so proud 🥇🇺🇸❤️💙🙌👊👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/L9LmdLGEIG — om (@oliviamunn) February 22, 2018

I’m crying. — Alex Shibutani (@AlexShibutani) February 22, 2018

Wow. 20 years these women have been waiting for this, working for this, dreaming of this. @usahockey women GOLDEN again. So well deserved. And do it w such class. Humble, smart, loyal, unified. #pyeongchang2018 — Julie Foudy (@JulieFoudy) February 22, 2018

Overtime heart palpitations have subsided. 20 year drought is finally over. Bless you USA hockey women. #USAvsCAN 🇺🇸🥇 — Evan Bates (@Evan_Bates) February 22, 2018

Raise your hand if you’re too pumped to go to sleep ✋🏻 @usahockey #GoTeamUSA #GOLD — USA Hockey Magazine (@USAHMagazine) February 22, 2018

U-S-A! U-S-A! What a game! Now that’s what I call @usahockey! Congrats #TeamUSA ! 🥇🇺🇸 — Jim Craig (@JimCraigUSA) February 22, 2018

Wow! Congrats to the Olympic Gold Medalists @usahockey Women! pic.twitter.com/m3vsocrJ6N — Jim Slater (@slaterjim) February 22, 2018

Nothing better than seeing @AngelaRuggiero giving Gold Medals to @usahockey! Congrats USA! 🥇🇺🇸 — Molly Schaus (@schaus729) February 22, 2018

Do You Believe in Miracles? YES! Women’s @usahockey wins GOLD on same day as USA Men’s defeated USSR in 1980. Incredible win in triple overtime. First USA gold since 98. — bill peduto (@billpeduto) February 22, 2018

I hate shootouts to decide a Gold medal. But I instantly cried when that final save was made. 20 years it's taken, but so proud @usahockey https://t.co/LUebacIti1 — Julie Chu (@juliechu13) February 22, 2018

USA Hockey Women GOLD! ITS GOLD! — John-Henry Krueger (@Real_JohnHenry) February 22, 2018