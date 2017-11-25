Naked Drunk Driver Crashes Car While Having Sex At The Wheel, Police Say

Police in Washington state allege that a drunk, naked man crashed a car on Wednesday while he was having sex at the wheel with a woman whose baby was in the backseat.
The driver missed a curve as he was being straddled by the 3-month-old infant’s naked mother, per multiple reports.
He ended up plowing the vehicle into a tree on Route 7 near La Grande in Pierce County at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
The couple were “scrambling” to get dressed as police arrived at the scene, Washington State Trooper Brooke Bova told The Independent.
The baby had been securely strapped into a carseat and was not injured. The woman suffered a broken pelvis and the man sustained a broken wrist.
It’s not clear whether the mother, who was also reportedly drunk, will face any charges. HuffPost has reached out to police for further information.
Authorities have charged the man, however, with suspicion of DUI, vehicular assault and child endangerment. He remains in custody at Pierce County Jail.