Naked Drunk Driver Crashes Car While Having Sex At The Wheel, Police Say

Police in Washington state allege that a drunk, naked man crashed a car on Wednesday while he was having sex at the wheel with a woman whose baby was in the backseat.

The driver missed a curve as he was being straddled by the 3-month-old infant’s naked mother, per multiple reports.

He ended up plowing the vehicle into a tree on Route 7 near La Grande in Pierce County at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The couple were “scrambling” to get dressed as police arrived at the scene, Washington State Trooper Brooke Bova told The Independent.

A naked, drunken man wrecked his car into a tree in East Pierce County while having sex with the woman who started out in the passenger seat, @wspd1pio says. https://t.co/R3rDrQaqNA — Tacoma News Tribune (@thenewstribune) November 23, 2017

The baby had been securely strapped into a carseat and was not injured. The woman suffered a broken pelvis and the man sustained a broken wrist.

It’s not clear whether the mother, who was also reportedly drunk, will face any charges. HuffPost has reached out to police for further information.