Nakia Whitaker: The Woman Who Just Won't Give Up!

Overcomer. Driven. Compassionate. Survivor are just a few words to describe the phenomenally phenomenal Nakita Whitaker! Life has thrown this heck-of-a –woman some hard challenges! But still, she rises! I had the opportunity to speak with this great, and here is what she had to say when discussing herself, her business, and why she keeps on keeping on NO MATTER WHAT!

Cheryl Peavy: Who is Nakita Whittaker at her core?

Nakita: Im a business woman, lupus survivor and mother who inspires others, while working on myself, who learned long ago, you are never too young to build an empire and never too old to start a new dream.

Cheryl Peavy: Why are you so passionate about helping others; especially women?

Nakita: feel my ministry from God is women empowerment. I live for women realizing their worth and demanding the respect they deserve. In an era where the integrity of women rights is being questioned, we must understand now more than ever, when we invest in ourselves we go further.

Cheryl Peavy: Tell us about your businesses?

Nakita: Lanique Virtual Solutions (LVS) is a call center dedicated to providing work from home opportunities to mothers and women with chronic illnesses as inbound call center agents, handling calls for our Fortune 500 Companies.

Cheryl Peavy: What's next for Nakita personally?

Nakita: I’m in the process of writing another collaboration book titled Women Thriving Fearlessly in Business lead by publisher Erika Gilchrist. WTF in Business is set to be released in March of 2018.

Cheryl Peavy: What advice would you give to that person who's business is no doing so great and wants to give up?

Nakita:I would tell them to remember, if you don’t go after what you want, you’ll never have it. If you don’t ask, the answer will always be no. If you don’t step forward, you’ll always stay in the same place.

Connect with Nakita: