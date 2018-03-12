Big Pharma Donation To The Met Prompts Protesters To Throw Pill Bottles, Hold Die-In

Photographer Nan Goldin and nearly 100 other demonstrators staged a protest over the weekend against a Big Pharma donor’s contribution to the Metropolitan Museum of Art by dumping mock pill bottles into the moat at the Temple of Dendur.

The 2,000-year-old temple is located in the museum’s Sackler wing, which was named for brothers Arthur, Mortimer and Raymond Sackler. The family owns Purdue Pharmaceuticals, which makes and aggressively markets its prescription painkiller OxyContin. The drug’s active ingredient, oxycodone, is among the most common painkillers in prescription opioid deaths.

Protesters shouted “shame on the Sacklers” as they tossed the pill bottles, which were labeled: “Prescribed to you by the Sackler Family,” The Guardian reported. Demonstrators also demanded that the family fund drug treatment for addicts.

“In the name of the dead, Sackler family, Purdue Pharma. Hear our demands. Use your profits. Save our lives,” said Goldin per ARTNews.

At the end of the demonstration, the protesters lay on the ground and staged an opioid overdose “die in.”

“Shame on Sackler!” protestors scream as they throw pill bottles into the pool of the Sackler Wing at the Met right now pic.twitter.com/xsw4QIKjwA — Andrew Russeth (@AndrewRusseth) March 10, 2018

Although security guards ordered the protesters to disperse, no action was taken to detain them. The demonstrators left about 20 minutes after the protest began, according to The Guardian.

The museum did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the protest, and a representative for the Sackler family could not be reached.

The pamphlet handed out by protestors at the Met today pic.twitter.com/c2iYAgRYvi — Andrew Russeth (@AndrewRusseth) March 10, 2018

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 42,000 people in the U.S. died in 2016 from opioid overdoses.

In 2007, Purdue’s parent company pleaded guilty to a federal felony charge of mischaracterizing OxyContin, which prosecutors said was marketed as less addictive and less likely to cause withdrawal than other painkillers. A number of states have since accused Purdue in lawsuits of deceptively marketing its products to make billions of dollars.

A 2017 New Yorker article about the Sacklers revealed how the family has attempted to sanitize its name with massive museum and art contributions.

The Met protest was not Goldin’s first attempt to effect change on this issue. She also founded the group Prescription Addiction Intervention Now and launched a petition on Change.org calling on the Sackler family to use their “vast fortune” that was made producing “one of the most addictive painkillers ever” to fund rehab and other treatments.