Author Of 'How To Murder Your Husband' Arrested For Allegedly Killing Her Husband

A romantic suspense novelist who once penned an essay entitled “How To Murder Your Husband,” has been charged with killing her husband, Dan Brophy.
Police in Portland, Oregon arrested Nancy Crampton-Brophy, 68, last Wednesday and charged her with murder and the unlawful use of a weapon. Her husband, a 63-year-old chef, was fatally shot in a kitchen at the Oregon Culinary Institute on June 2, The Oregonian reported.
On the day after the murder, the author of the self-published novels “The Wrong Husband” and “Girl Most Likely To,” took to Facebook to express her disbelief:
Crampton-Brophy has since made her now-famous essay “How To Murder Your Husband” private. It was published on the See Jane Publish blog and reportedly included sections on motives and possible weapons.
In 2012, Crampton-Brophy told the Romancing the Genres blog what attracted her to romantic suspense stories.
“Murder, mayhem and gore seem to come naturally to me which means my husband has learned to sleep with one eye open,” she told the blog.
According to court documents, the couple was married for 26 years.