Nancy Monson: "The soul knows the way, even when the ego doesn't."

Nancy Monson is a spiritual advisor and coach, a lover of the great outdoors, and a successful business woman with a long list of degrees, certifications and trainings. Nancy is also someone who takes on big tasks in her professional and personal lives, and conquers them with grace, confidence and skill. She is the youngest child of hillbilly “dirt farmers” from Missouri who immigrated to a gold rush town in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada during the Great Depression. She saw firsthand how hard her parents worked—from migrant farm workers, to her father finding full-time employment with a local utility company.

She discovered her spiritual faith by example as well, having witnessed the faith held by her devoutly Christian parents. Her spiritual interests were further spurred by a co-worker who said to Nancy on the first day of her job post college, “I’m spiritual, but not religious.” This took her on a journey to explore other traditions, including Native American, Tibetan Buddhism, Vedic, and Pagan. It also led her to personal growth and human potential workshops where she tapped into her infinite potential and began releasing her limiting beliefs.

Through her work at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, she was introduced to Stephen Covey’s 7 Habits of Highly Successful People. Nancy felt a deep calling to learn what he was teaching, and through a few miraculous events, she was able to bring the 7 Habits Program to the Lab and teach it to the staff. The program was ‘off-the-charts’ successful with a waiting list of six months. Nancy loved teaching the program and it was a highlight of her career. It was when she first realized her calling was to be a personal growth instructor.

In the corporate arena, Nancy has helped hundreds of senior leaders, executive teams, and boards, using her unique combination of strategic and pragmatic skills. This know-how gave her the ability to mentor women leaders as they navigated their own personal transformations. It’s Nancy’s sense of the big picture, and her wonder and interest in the people on this planet that brings her to the work she offers women, assisting them through the thick, and thin of their professional and personal lives. She also adds her advanced degrees, coaching skills, and all her myriad business and transformational methodology certifications. Her experiences, from 25 years of outdoor leadership and wilderness adventures, help her lead women on midlife-rebirth wilderness pilgrimages.

For the past fifteen years, Nancy has been guiding women who struggle with a challenging career and life transition as their spiritual mentor, teacher, and healer. Her greatest fulfillment comes from confidently instructing women dealing with difficult and challenging life changes to create truly powerful, authentic, and soul-directed lives.

More recently, Nancy has been asked to be interviewed on a number of radio, television and tele-summits as well as to speak at events. She loves sharing her stories, wisdom and lessons about how to live the life you were born to live. In 2016 Nancy became an international best-selling author for her contributions to several anthologies. She is slated to be in future anthologies, and has in the works her own book ‘When Life Falls Apart.’ This book is about how to soulfully navigate life’s difficult situations.

Nancy treasures the outdoors, and spends as much time as she can hiking around the hills of her Sierra Nevada home. Throughout her years of travel and outdoor adventures, she has hiked the Andes, Himalayas, Alaska Range, Brooks Range, Sierra Nevada and the Rockies. She has backpacked one range or another during every season of the year, and learned to climb frozen waterfalls, and camp on snowy glaciers. She believes nature is immensely healing and transformative, taking us to a deep place of inner connection with our own true nature.

Nancy holds an MBA in Organizational Behavior from UC Berkeley’s Hass School of Business, an MA in the Science of Creative Intelligence from the Maharishi University of Management, and a BS in Mathematics from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo.

She also has completed trainings with special emphasis

on Human Design, Evolutionary Leadership, Life and

Relationship Coaching, Spiritual Guidance, Tantric

Counseling, Deep Emotional Release™ bodywork and Reiki Energy Healing. Nancy is also a facilitator of 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, a personal empowerment course, and a coach of the Women Power and Body Esteem Transformation.

We Spotlight Nancy Monson’s Business ‘Everyday Spirituality: Living a Soul-Directed Life Every Day.’ Everyday Spirituality is the home of Soul Purpose Advocate, Nancy Monson, MA, MBA, CPCC. Her mission and life’s work is to liberate people from their inner suffering so they are free to live their soul’s highest purpose. She guides people through the inner alchemical transformation process, helping them create a soul-directed life; a life that supports the full expression of their authentic self, and the fulfillment of their soul's purpose.

Nancy utilizes a unique combination of coaching and transformation tools including Human Design, Neuro- Linguistic Programming, guided visualization, dream work, clairvoyance, intuition, emotional release and alchemy to help her clients identify, recognize, and dissolve their limiting beliefs and blocks while bringing out their authentic talents, innate wisdom, and soul purpose.

In her coaching practice, she begins with Human Design, which gives people access to the blueprint of their soul’s unique potentiality; then using her combination of tools and methodologies, she guides her clients through the alchemical process of inner change, as they are reborn into their authentic selves.

What makes Nancy’s work unique is her combination of 20 plus years in the executive coaching and consulting field with her equal number of years in personal transformation and spiritual growth. She brings practical and business-savvy techniques, and structures to the nebulous world of personal transformation, creating profound shifts and traction forward for her clients in creating successful careers, fulfilling lives, and loving relationships.

In 1989 Nancy along with her partner and two other gentlemen, climbed Denali (Mt McKinley), the highest peak in North America at 20,320ft. On their summit day, after being on the mountain and enduring two horrific storms, her partner, Peter, contracted HACE, high altitude cerebral edema. He was staggering and could barely speak. She realized that something was seriously wrong with him, so she stopped their team, 1 hr and 700 vertical feet from the summit, to determine what to do. It took over 30 minutes of ‘heated’ discussion to finally convince the team that they ‘ALL’ needed to descend back to their high camp at 17,300ft in the hopes that Peter would be able to descend the steep glaciated slopes safely and not fall, pulling all of them with him. Nancy said, “We were roped together to be safe and so that he would hopefully get better as we descended. We were very lucky that he recovered, and we were all able to get off the mountain with no serious medical impairment.”

Nancy also said, “Climbing Denali was the hardest

thing I’ve ever done, physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually as every single day while on that HUGE mountain, we were faced with life and death situations. I was terrified more than once, and several times wondered why oh why? had I agreed to climb this enormous peak! But, looking back on that pivotal experience, it was enormously life changing for me!”

Nancy returned with greater self-confidence knowing that she could accomplish pretty much anything, and she stopped hiding her contributions at her work. “It was the beginning of me finding my courage to speak up when I felt something needed to be said or done,” Nancy said. She wrote about this in the book, Women of Destiny, Women of Courage that was compiled by ‘Dr. Anita Jackson.’ Her chapter in the anthology is called; “Finding Courage on a Big Mountain.” “Writing that story helped me realize that experience birthed my leadership,” She said with a smile.

You can find Nancy Monson At:

Phone: 1-209-217-8120