Nancy Pelosi Not On Board With Impeaching Brett Kavanaugh

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she would not push to impeach Brett Kavanaugh if Democrats retake the majority in next month’s midterm elections, saying it will not be a focus of the party.

“Let’s take it one day at a time. We are not about impeachment,” Pelosi said at the Atlantic Festival in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

“That would not be my plan,” she added, saying Democrats are “not about dividing the country. We’re about ‘E pluribus unum.’”

Even if Kavanaugh does not get confirmed to the Supreme Court, he still has a lifetime appointment to the D.C. Circuit, which is widely considered the second most powerful court in the country.

If Democrats win control of the House in November, the House Judiciary Committee would be able to push forward with an investigation of Kavanaugh. Seven of the 17 Democrats on the committee say they support such an investigation.

Based on the numerous allegations of sexual assault against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, including these new criminal allegations by Julie Swetnick, the @HouseJudiciary Committee must immediately start an investigation into Judge Kavanaugh to see if he should be impeached. https://t.co/IqkeZMcoXl — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) September 26, 2018

They argue that if the sexual assault allegations disqualify Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court, he shouldn’t be serving on any court.

Pelosi also joked that she can only handle one impeachment at a time.