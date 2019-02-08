House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) succinctly summed up President Donald Trump’s ridiculed claim that looming investigations into his administration by the Democratic-controlled House were “unlimited presidential harassment.”

Pelosi told reporters Thursday that she would not comment “on what the president has to say about our work.”

Then she added:

“I always think that whatever the president says about us, he’s projecting his own unruliness. He’s a projector and that’s what it’s about.”

Pelosi said that she was “very proud of the work of our committees” and that “even the Republicans have complimented the committees for being wise in how they proceed, in terms of subpoenas and the rest.”

“We will not surrender our constitutional responsibilities for oversight. That would make us delinquent in our duties,” she added.