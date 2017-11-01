Nancy Pelosi Struggles In Interview To Say 1 Nice Thing About Donald Trump

In a bid to foster bipartisanship, James Corden asked House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to compliment various Republicans on Tuesday’s “Late Late Show.”

But despite her best efforts, Pelosi struggled to find even one nice thing to say about President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) or House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.).

Pelosi first suggested that Trump’s “flag pin” was the best thing about him. Then, she admitted that he was always “respectful” and “nice” to her.