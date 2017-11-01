POLITICS
Nancy Pelosi Struggles In Interview To Say 1 Nice Thing About Donald Trump

"Flag pin?"

In a bid to foster bipartisanship, James Corden asked House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to compliment various Republicans on Tuesday’s “Late Late Show.”

But despite her best efforts, Pelosi struggled to find even one nice thing to say about President Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) or House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.).

Pelosi first suggested that Trump’s “flag pin” was the best thing about him. Then, she admitted that he was always “respectful” and “nice” to her.

Find out Pelosi’s other “compliments” for her political rivals in the clip above.

