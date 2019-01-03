Nancy Pelosi Says Ability To Indict A Sitting President Is 'Open Discussion'

Incoming House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she wouldn’t rule out the possibility of special counsel Robert Mueller seeking an indictment against President Donald Trump, splitting from some legal experts who say it can’t be done.

In an interview that aired Thursday, NBC’s “Today” co-host Savannah Guthrie asked Pelosi whether Mueller’s team “should honor and observe” Justice Department guidance that states a sitting president cannot be indicted.

“I do not think that that is conclusive,” Pelosi responded. “No, I do not.”

“Do you believe the special counsel should honor and observe the DOJ guidance that states a sitting president cannot be indicted?” -@savannahguthrie



“I do not think that that is conclusive. No, I do not.” -@NancyPelosi pic.twitter.com/Kyxy5SYCiY — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 3, 2019

“Let’s see what Mueller does,” Pelosi said when pressed to confirm whether the special counsel had the ability to indict Trump. “Let’s spend our time on getting results for the American people.”

Pelosi added that there is no law against a sitting president being indicted.

“I think that is an open discussion in terms of the law,” she said.

Her comments to NBC make her the highest-ranking official to suggest Trump could be indicted while in office, Axios reported. Pelosi is expected on Thursday to become the first lawmaker in more than 50 years to have held the office of House speaker twice.