Congress For $400: This House Minority Leader Played Guest Host On 'Jeopardy'

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will never be a threat to Alex Trebek on “Jeopardy.” But she gave it the old college try as a guest host on the game show Friday, presenting four answers in search of a question to contestants in the “Congress” category.

One involved the number of representatives in the U.S. House (435), another concerned the War of 1812 (the first war declared by Congress).

The final two tested contestants’ knowledge about a hurricane-devastated island (“What is Puerto Rico?) and Pelosi’s filibuster earlier this year in an attempt to protect the young immigrants known as Dreamers (“What is DACA?”).

Maybe the congresswoman is getting a tad bored with the House. Pelosi also took a break from her day job in March when she appeared on “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” and said she learned something about “authenticity.”