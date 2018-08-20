Jonathan Ernst / Reuters Rep. Kevin McCarthy tried to blame Twitter, but the real culprit was ... Rep. Kevin McCarthy.

Hey, this newfangled technology can be hard.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi hilariously called out her Republican counterpart, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, on Friday after he criticized Twitter for censoring conservative talk show host Laura Ingraham.

The thing is, Twitter wasn’t doing anything of the kind. The tweet in question wasn’t showing because McCarthy’s own settings forbade “potentially sensitive content” from automatically appearing on his feed.

“Rather than adjust his Twitter settings, Kevin McCarthy chooses to perpetuate an outrageous conspiracy theory,” Pelosi tweeted of her fellow Californian.

Rather than adjust his Twitter settings, Kevin McCarthy chooses to perpetuate an outrageous conspiracy theory. Shows he sadly doesn't know how to use the platform. That's insane.🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/sEwo1pkYLs — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) August 19, 2018

Turns out McCarthy was the censor here. It might still be appropriate for Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to appear before Congress ― to give members a tutorial on using the platform.

Twitter users, of course, had a field day with McCarthy’s blunder.

