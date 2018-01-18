Nancy Pelosi, A New Guest Judge On 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' Says 'You Betta Werk'

"RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" Season 3

1 / 9

Morgan McMichaels (Season Two)

Location: Los Angeles, California<br><br>Twitter: @morganmcmichael, Instagram: @morganmcmichaels<br><br>Morgan McMichaellllllls, bitch! Since this Queen of Los Angeles drag stomped into the workroom back in season two, Morgan’s been ready to once again return and compete for the crown. Morgan’s fierce attitude and lip sync abilities are only some of the many tools she has to help propel herself into the Drag Race Hall of Fame - right next to her drag mother: “All Stars” season one winner, Chad Michaels. In this competition, the Scottish Scandal is out for blood.

