Nancy Pelosi, A New Guest Judge On 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' Says 'You Betta Werk'

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) will be one of the guest judges on the upcoming season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars,” VH1 announced Thursday.
Pelosi got involved as a show of “solidarity in the face of what she calls attacks against LGBT people by the Trump administration,” a spokesperson for the congresswoman told The Washington Post.
The aide also said Pelosi, whose episode already taped, had a “fabulous” time, which the Democrat herself reiterated on Twitter:
The network announced that other guest judges set to join Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews for Season 3 include: Vanessa Hudgens, Tituss Burgess, Kristin Chenoweth, Marc Jacobs, Shay Mitchell, Chris Colfer, Vanessa Williams, Adam Lambert, Constance Zimmer, Emma Bunton, Todrick Hall, Garcelle Beauvais, Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman and Nicole Byer.
“RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” features past contestants from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” competing for a spot in the show’s Hall of Fame.
The 90-minute premiere of “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” will air Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.