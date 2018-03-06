Here's Your First Look At Nancy Pelosi Guest-Starring On 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Who said drag isn’t political anymore?

VH1 released photos on Tuesday of the latest special guest to join the girls on “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars” ― none other than the minority leader of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

VH1

Pelosi’s appearance on the show, to be aired Thursday, is brief. But in this clip from VH1 the Democratic powerhouse talks with the queens about resistance and her work with the LGBTQ community. She also commends them for using their platforms to raise awareness for LGBTQ rights.

“You’re an inspiration ― I hope you know ― because you really know your power,” Pelosi says. “It’s about taking pride. And that’s what you do ― take pride in yourselves.”

Pelosi went on the program as a show of solidarity at a time when the Trump administration is attacking the LGBTQ community, a spokesman for the California congresswoman previously told The Washington Post.