Nancy Pelosi's Literal Clap-Back At Trump Is The Most Iconic Moment Of The Night

President Donald Trump spoke for more than an hour and 20 minutes last night, but the moment that may be remembered best from his State of the Union address had no words at all.
It was when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) stood and applauded a line from Trump’s speech in a way that seemed rife with sarcasm to many observers.
The moment came after an eyebrow-raising call for unity from Trump that seemed at direct odds with his own long history of Twitter insults, especially coming on the heels of a pre-speech luncheon in which he reportedly insulted multiple political rivals.
“We must reject the politics of revenge, resistance and retribution, and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise and the common good,” Trump said in his State of the Union address.
Pelosi then stood and clapped, aiming her applause at Trump in a way comic Patton Oswalt summed up in a tweet:
Others also took note of the literal clap-back, which rapidly turned into a meme: