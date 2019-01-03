Nancy Pelosi Invites Trump To Deliver State Of The Union Address

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press One of Nancy Pelosi's first orders of business as House speaker is inviting Trump to give a State of the Union address.

Newly elected Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has invited President Donald Trump to deliver a State of the Union address before Congress later this month.

Citing the constitutional mandate for a president to make such an address “from time to time,” Pelosi asked Trump on Thursday to deliver it on Jan. 29.

Pelosi invites Trump to deliver the State of the Union on January 29. pic.twitter.com/eYn2x0vhV0 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 4, 2019

Pelosi’s letter comes the same day her peers voted to give her the House speakership again, becoming the first politician in 58 years to take back the gavel. She was elected 220-192, with 12 Democrats voting for someone else and three voting simply “present.”