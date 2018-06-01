Naomi Campbell is the definition of a fashion legend.
The supermodel, who celebrated her 48th birthday on May 22, has been dominating catwalks with her fierce signature strut since the 1980s. She’s walked in fashion shows for designers ranging from Chanel to Dior to Alaia to Versace, appeared on plenty of magazine covers ― she was the first black model to appear on the covers of French Vogue and Time ― and starred in countless campaigns.
And while she’s had a few questionable moments ― like that cell phone throwing situation in 2007 ― Campbell’s success in the industry has no doubt helped pave the way for fellow black models such as Jourdan Dunn, Chanel Iman and Winnie Harlow, among others. She’s also used her influence for good, supporting a number of charities and causes she believes in.
On Monday, Campbell will receive the Fashion Icon award at a Council of Fashion Designers of America ceremony, an accolade that is definitely well-deserved. As a tribute, we’re taking a look back at some of the supermodel’s best runway moments ― proof that she’s always been a catwalk queen: