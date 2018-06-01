STYLE & BEAUTY
Naomi Campbell’s Stunning Fashion Career, As Seen In 48 Runway Photos

The OG supermodel is being honored next week with the Fashion Icon award.
By Julia Brucculieri

Naomi Campbell is the definition of a fashion legend. 

The supermodel, who celebrated her 48th birthday on May 22, has been dominating catwalks with her fierce signature strut since the 1980s. She’s walked in fashion shows for designers ranging from Chanel to Dior to Alaia to Versace, appeared on plenty of magazine covers ― she was the first black model to appear on the covers of French Vogue and Time ― and starred in countless campaigns.

And while she’s had a few questionable moments ― like that cell phone throwing situation in 2007 ― Campbell’s success in the industry has no doubt helped pave the way for fellow black models such as Jourdan Dunn, Chanel Iman and Winnie Harlow, among others. She’s also used her influence for good, supporting a number of charities and causes she believes in.  

On Monday, Campbell will receive the Fashion Icon award at a Council of Fashion Designers of America ceremony, an accolade that is definitely well-deserved. As a tribute, we’re taking a look back at some of the supermodel’s best runway moments ― proof that she’s always been a catwalk queen: 

  • 1988
    Walking the runway during a fashion show in Paris.
    Daniel SIMON via Getty Images
  • 1990
    Walking in a Guy Laroche show in Paris.
    Daniel SIMON via Getty Images
  • 1991
    Walking in the Valentino fall/winter show in Paris.
    Pool ARNAL/PAT via Getty Images
  • 1991
    Wearing a design by Gianni Versace in a Los Angeles show.
    George Rose via Getty Images
  • 1992
    On the runway during London Fashion Week.
    Mirrorpix via Getty Images
  • 1992
    Walking the runway&nbsp;at the Chanel Haute Couture&nbsp;spring/summer show during Paris Fashion Week.
    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
  • 1993
    Walking the runway for the Chanel ready-to-wear show during Paris Fashion Week.
    Michel Arnaud via Getty Images
  • 1993
    Posing during London Fashion Week.
    Mirrorpix via Getty Images
  • 1994
    Walking in the Guy Laroche fall/winter show in Paris.
    Pool ARNAL/PAT via Getty Images
  • 1994
    Walking the Rifat Ozbek spring/summer runway in Paris.
    Thierry Orban via Getty Images
  • 1995
    At a Guy Laroche show in Paris.
    Daniel SIMON via Getty Images
  • 1996
    Displaying a design by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel as part of his fall/winter collection at a show in Paris.
    PIERRE VERDY via Getty Images
  • 1996
    Walking in a Victoria's Secret show.
    Time & Life Pictures via Getty Images
  • 1997
    Walking in the Givenchy show in Paris.
    Pool ARNAL/PICOT via Getty Images
  • 1997
    Wearing a black satin bra and panty set and robe during the Victoria's Secret show in New York.
    TIMOTHY A. CLARY via Getty Images
  • 1997
    Walking in the&nbsp;Victoria's Secret show.
    Rose Hartman via Getty Images
  • 1997
    Walking at the Christian Dior fall/winter collection by John Galliano in Paris.
    PIERRE VERDY via Getty Images
  • 1997
    Walking in the John Galliano spring/summer show in Paris.
    Pool ARNAL/PAT via Getty Images
  • 1998
    Walking in the Victoria's Secret show at the Plaza Hotel in New York.
    New York Daily News Archive via Getty Images
  • 2002
    Walking the runway for a Yves Saint Laurent show in Paris, during a retrospective for the designer.
    AFP Contributor via Getty Images
  • 2002
    Walking the runway at a Jean-Paul Gaultier show in Paris.
    JEAN-PIERRE MULLER via Getty Images
  • 2003
    Walking the runway for Julien Macdonald's spring/summer show in London.
    NICOLAS ASFOURI via Getty Images
  • 2003
    Walking the runway for Rosa Cha during Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Brazil.
    Fernanda Calfat via Getty Images
  • 2003
    Walking the runway for Dolce &amp; Gabbana during Milan Fashion Week.
    PAOLO COCCO via Getty Images
  • 2004
    Wearing a bikini by Amir Slama for Rosa Cha as part of Sao Paulo Fashion Week.
    EVARISTO SA via Getty Images
  • 2004
    Wearing Heatherette during Olympus Fashion Week at&nbsp;Bryant Park in New York.
    Shane Gritzinger via Getty Images
  • 2005
    Walking the runway for Dior Haute Couture in Paris.
    Tony Barson Archive via Getty Images
  • 2007
    Walking&nbsp;the runway during the Montblanc Night of the Stars gala in Chamonix, France.
    Francois Durand via Getty Images
  • 2007
    On the catwalk wearing Dior Haute Couture in Versailles, France.
    Tony Barson Archive via Getty Images
  • 2008
    Walking&nbsp;the runway during the Fashion For Relief show during London Fashion Week.
    Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images
