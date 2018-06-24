Naomi Wadler, James Shaw Jr. And Others Honored As BET Humanitarian Heroes

James Shaw Jr. became a household name after single-handedly disarming a gunman in a Tennessee Waffle House during a horrific attack that left four people dead and two others injured. The 29-year-old tackled the shooter, grabbed the gun’s barrel with his bare hands, and kicked him out of the establishment.

Mere weeks after his incredible actions, Shaw Jr. continued his good deeds by starting a GoFundMe campaign that raised nearly $250,000 for the families of the dead and injured.