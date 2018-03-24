11-Year-Old Activist Honors Black Girls Whose Stories Never Make The News

While there were many incredible, poised speakers at Saturday’s March For Our Lives across the country, an 11-year-old from Alexandria, Virginia, named Naomi Wadler was arguably the most inspiring.

“I represent the African-American women who are victims of gun violence, who are simply statistics instead of vibrant, beautiful girls full of potential,” the preteen said in her speech to a massive crowd in Washington, D.C.

The fifth grader was chosen to speak at the march after she organized a walkout at her elementary school on March 14 to protest gun violence and honor the lives of those lost in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting in Parkland, Florida. She also honored Courtlin Arrington a 17-year-old high school senior from Alabama who was shot and killed in school, just weeks after the Florida shooting.

Naomi told a local Virginia news station that she thinks “it’s completely unacceptable that we are not exercising our rights to be safe at school.”

This brilliant 11-year-old girl is doing more to address gun violence and systemic racism than most adults pic.twitter.com/oRqCFMBAqz — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 22, 2018

At Saturday’s march, Naomi’s eloquence and passion radiated throughout her speech. Yet again, she made sure to say that the march was not only for those killed in Parkland, but also for those who are underrepresented and whose names are just as worthy of remembering.

“I am here today to represent Courtlin Arrington. I am here today to represent Hadiya Pendleton. I am here today to represent Taiyana Thompson, who at just 16 was shot dead in her home here in Washington D.C.,” Naomi said.

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

“I am here to acknowledge and represent the African-American girls whose stories don’t make the front page of every national newspaper, whose stories don’t lead on the evening news. I represent the African-American women who are victims of gun violence, who are simply statistics instead of vibrant, beautiful girls full of potential.”

"I am here to acknowledge & represent the African-American girls whose stories don't make the front page of every national newspaper, whose stories don't lead on the evening news," says Naomi Wadler, an 11-year-old from Alexandria, Va. https://t.co/jujbxM0M4i #MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/3lLhpHhDby — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 24, 2018

Naomi continued, saying she knows many people believe she’s too young to have the thoughts and opinions.

“My friends and I might still be 11, and we might still be in elementary school but we know. We know life isn’t equal for everyone and we know what is right and wrong,” she said.

“We also know that we stand in the shadow of the Capitol, and we know that we have seven short years until we too have the right to vote.”

The speech is making waves on Twitter, with people calling Naomi their president and “our future”:

Naomi Wadler is currently standing in the gap for all of the black girls and black women who are victims of gun violence. All the black girls and Black women who don’t get a hashtag and who don’t become front page news. Thank you Naomi. #MarchForOurLives — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) March 24, 2018

Wow wow Naomi Wadler. She is ELEVEN YEARS OLD. And smarter than us all. #marchforourlives — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) March 24, 2018

Young Ms. Naomi Wadler just rocked my world and thrilled the nation. Her eloquence and intelligence, her exquisite poise and dignity, and her insistence that little black girls not be left behind, was a searing call to justice for those who are often forgotten! A star is born! — Michael Eric Dyson (@MichaelEDyson) March 24, 2018

Naomi Wadler: Remember her name. Young Black Girls Rock. #MarchForOurLivesDC pic.twitter.com/OTjogrm7WQ — Chris Redwood (@KissyfurRedwood) March 24, 2018

Naomi Wadler is my President. — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) March 24, 2018

My gosh. Naomi Wadler is in ELEMENTARY SCHOOL and she is speaking better than I could to the crowd in Washington. AMAZING young person — Matt Perrault (@sportstalkmatt) March 24, 2018

#naomiwadler I can’t wait to see what you do next pic.twitter.com/uy3fzTbatm — souven (@mylenemoreno) March 24, 2018

Naomi Wadler you are something!! I know for the rest of my life I will witness your important work.. thank you in advance ❤️❤️❤️ — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) March 24, 2018