Napa Valley Restaurant Week Kicks Off January 24-28

NAPA VALLEY RESTAURANT WEEK IS ALMOST HERE!

January 24-28, 2018 is host to Napa Valley Restaurant Week. What’s so special about Napa Valley Restaurant Week? It’s the one week where affordability, even in some of the top Napa Valley restaurants is felt. From a $20 lunch to the highest priced dinner at $46, this is an experience one can’t ignore. The best time to taste test and visit a variety of restaurants and get in on great culinary experiences and taste the very best food and dining options in Napa Valley. You can make reservations today directly or use Open Table to get in on this delicious opportunity.

Kelly Mitchell Sample dishes of Goose and Gander, Napa Valley Restaurant Week Participant

Napa Valley is one of the most exciting wine regions in the world. Why? In a nutshell, there are over 450 wineries, a lush and beautiful landscape of valley and two mountain ranges. The musical and culinary experiences here are geared to blow your mind. The biggest challenge you have is choosing when to go and the ever difficult task of when to depart. Tis the season of laid back visits, R & R and getting your 2018 on!

Mark your calendars and choose your world class lunch or dinner. It’s time to get some planning in for Napa Valley Restaurant Week!

Kelly Mitchell The vineyards are lush and green during Napa Valley Restaurant Week

Here’s the low down on Napa Valley Restaurant Week:

Napa Valley Restaurant Week in NAPA

�� Alba at The River Terrace Inn offers a $36 three-course dinner menu with an optional wine pairing for $14 that includes an introductory glass of sparkling wine from Nicholas Fueillate Blanc de Blanc.

�� Angèle will serve a three-course classic French dinner menu for $46 Sunday through Thursday.

�� Basalt on the Napa Riverfront will serve three-course dinner menu of winter favorites for $36. A Napa Valley wine pairing is an additional $15.

�� Boon Fly Cafe features a $36 three-course dinner, beginning with a warm spinach salad; a choice of fried chicken or braised beef short rib with sweet potato fries; and Boon Fly doughnuts with chocolate sauce for dessert.

�� Bounty Hunter Wine Bar & Smokin’ BBQ offers a special lunch and dinner for two. The $20 per person lunch includes a Smokin’ BBQ platter portioned for two, and the $36 per person dinner includes soup of the day or salad, followed by the Smokin’ BBQ platter, with a dessert to share.

�� Charlie Palmer Steak at Archer Hotel Napa offers a two-course lunch for $20 and three-course dinner for $46.

�� Compline Wine Bar offers a three-course dinner for $36 or two-course lunch for $20, as well as a flight of Steve Matthiasson, for an additional cost.

�� Filippi’s Pizza Grotto offers its “Italian Feast for Two” for either lunch or dinner, which includes a 10-inch cheese pizza, two salads, two spaghetti lasagna combinations, Italian bread and butter, along with a carafe of house wine for $36.

�� Galpao Gaucho features a three-course dinner for $46, which includes a homemade cheese bread appetizer, a 40-plus item salad bar, and 17 unlimited cuts of meat carved table-side by Gaucho chefs. The three courses are unlimited and at your own pace. Reservations noting “Restaurant Week” are required.

�� Miminashi, Napa’s izakaya (informal Japanese gastropub) offers a $20 traditional Izakaya lunch offering Ramen, Yakitori, Sashimi and Bento boxes. Restaurant Week visitors who are 21 and over will also receive a complimentary glass of sake.

�� The Restaurant at CIA Copia offers a seasonally inspired $20 two-course lunch or a $46 three-course dinner. During Restaurant Week, supplemental wine pairings are available for each course.

�� TORC Chef Sean O’Toole offers a two-course lunch for $20 or a three-course dinner for $46 inspired by what is grown at local farms, or foraged, fished, or produced and harvested by friends. Wine pairings are available for an additional charge.

Yountville

�� Brix offers a $20 two-course lunch or $46 three-course dinner. Lunch includes Lobster bisque brioche and truffle roasted chicken carbonara fettuccine. Dinner features lobster bisque, Tuscan braised lamb shank and salted caramel chocolate tart with cocoa nib tuile and espresso ice cream.

Rutherford

St. Helena

�� Acacia House in Las Alcobas Napa Valley offers a two-course lunch special menu for $20, featuring tortilla soup and a winter vegetable tart, or a three-course dinner menu for $46, which includes seafood quenelle with white fish mousse and lobster stock; beef daube; and a French plum clafoutis.

�� Brasswood offers a $46 three-course dinner menu featuring signature dishes paired with second label “Top Brass” wines on tap. Guests who participate in restaurant week may bring in their dinner receipt to the Brasswood tasting room for a complimentary tasting.

�� The Charter Oak offers a lunch served family style. The $20 lunch menu will highlight seasonal products and ingredients from the Charter Oak Farm and include optional wine pairings.

�� Clif Family Bruschetteria food truck offers a $20 two-course lunch menu of bruschetta, farm fresh salads, seasonal side dishes and rotisserie chicken.

�� Farmstead at Long Meadow Ranch offers a two-course lunch menu for $20 and a three-course dinner menu for $36.

�� Goose & Gander offers a $20 two-course lunch featuring the Martini House mushroom soup or baby lettuce salad, and a signature sandwich or G&G Burger; as well as a $46 three-course dinner featuring mushroom soup or salad; a choice of roast chicken breast, Sakura pork chop, or Liberty duck, followed by a seasonal dessert. A wine pairing is available for dinner from a local Napa Valley winery for $36.

�� Market Restaurant offers lunch for $20, which includes soup of the day and fried chicken with mashed potatoes, sauteéd garlic spinach, cheddar jalapeño cornbread and home-style gravy. The three-course dinner is $46 and includes crab cakes, with sweet corn, asparagus, English peas and citrus coriander-butter sauce; Painted Hills Filet Mignon with garlic potato gratin, haricots, verts, torpedo onions, porcini butter and bordelaise, and butterscotch pudding with house-made waffle cup and whipped cream.

Calistoga

�� All Seasons, a California casual bistro will offer a three-course dinner for $46.

�� Bosko’s Trattoria offers a $20, two-course lunch featuring home-style Italian foods served in generous portions, including thin-crust wood-fired pizza and delicate made-from-scratch pasta. Bosko’s has been serving guests for the past 34 years.

🍷 The 100-year-old Calistoga Inn offers a two-course lunch for $20 and three-course dinner for $36. The Inn’s brewery, the Napa Valley Brewing Co., was the first established brewery in the Napa Valley after Prohibition.

�� Lovina formerly Calistoga Kitchen, reopens on Jan. 12 with a new name but the same staff and menu. It will feature a two-course lunch for $20 and three-course dinner for $46.

�� Evangeline offers a multi-course dinner for $46 featuring casual French bistro cuisine with a Creole soul.

�� Sam’s Social Club, named after resort founder and California’s first millionaire, Samuel Brannan, offers a two-course lunch for $20 and three-course dinner for $36.