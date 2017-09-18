'Narcos' Location Scout Found Dead In Mexico

Multiple outlets are reporting that Carlos Muñoz Portal, a location scout for the Netflix crime drama “Narcos,” was found dead in Mexico.

According to the Spanish newspaper El País, which reported the news on Sunday evening, Portal, 37, was found in a rural part of south-central Mexico not far from Mexico City.

He was reportedly in the area to take photographs. His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds in a bullet-ridden car near the border of Hidalgo, a state with one of the highest murder rates in the country, Variety reports.

The circumstances of his death are still unknown.

“Narcos” has largely focused its three seasons on famed Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar and the Cali Cartel in the late ’80s, but had supposedly planned to follow the origins of the Juarez Cartel in Mexico for Season 4.

As a location scout, Portal had several notable credits on his resume, including “Sicario,” “Spectre” and “Fast & Furious,” according to Variety.