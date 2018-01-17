Narrative Medicine: Patient Contact, Back to the Future

The two main sources for a doctor to know what is going on with a patient is via the patient history and the physical examination. All too often now the physical examination has given way to a battery of tests. In an era of amazing advancements in medical technology, this is a most telling and moving talk by Dr Abraham Verghese on the importance of the physical examination to the doctor patient relationship.
