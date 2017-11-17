'Nashville' Just Got Canceled Again, Y'all

It’s the last song for “Nashville” on CMT.

The country drama was officially canceled Wednesday ahead of its sixth season, which is set to premiere in January.

“Nashville” aired four average-rated seasons on ABC until the network unceremoniously canceled the show in 2016. A month later, however, CMT resurrected the series for a new season with most of the cast intact after a major outcry from fans.

“All of us on ‘Nashville’ are so incredibly grateful to the show’s fans, who convinced CMT to give us a chance to keep telling the story of these remarkable characters,” executive producer Marshall Herskovitz said in a press release. “And we want to return the favor with a final season that celebrates all the joys and passions, twists and turns — and amazing music! — that made ‘Nashville’ such an exciting journey for the last six years.”

After series star Connie Britton left the show midway through the fifth season (we’re still mad, TBH), “Nashville” entered a new chapter, adding a slew of new cast members including “The OC” star Rachel Bilson. Stars Hayden Panettiere and Charles Esten stayed on board, however, despite fan concerns that they might jump ship, too.

“After more than 120 episodes of unforgettable television, we believe that creatively it is time for the series to come to its triumphant close at the end of the upcoming season,” Lionsgate Television Group Chairman Kevin Beggs said. “We’re very proud of our incredibly talented cast and crew, the creative brilliance of our showrunners, and the loyal support of our great partners at CMT, Hulu and ABC Studios. Most importantly, we owe a special debt of thanks to the ‘Nashville’ fans who propelled the series to an incredible run. We owe it to them to make the sixth season the most exciting and memorable of all.”

The 16-episode final season of “Nashville” will air in two parts, with the series finale airing sometime in the summer of 2018.