Nassar's Defense Attorney Says 265 Survivors 'Just Feel Like' They Were Abused

“Everyone is entitled to a defense under the constitution,” she told WWJ Radio.

She said that Nassar “comes off as a really great person” and added: “There is no doubt he did a lot of good for a lot of his patients. While people are criticizing the techniques he used, there is undeniably proof that those techniques would take a girl who came into his office unable to walk and fix her in a way that she was able to compete the next day. So, I see good in Larry Nassar.”

In their victim impact statements, dozens of women detailed the physical pain they still suffer from years after seeing Nassar because he failed to treat the injuries that brought the girls to his exam room in the first place.

Criminal defense attorney Stuart Slotnick told HuffPost that while Smith’s comments are part of her job to defend Nassar, they do seem unnecessary.

“The issue here is what purpose is served in questioning whether or not Nassar molested all the women that have spoken out, especially after he has pleaded guilty,” Slotnick said.

“That ship on asserting his innocence has sailed. He has pleaded guilty, he is guilty, and there is no benefit in suggesting that he only molested dozens of children instead of hundreds of young girls,” he added. “He has been given a sentence that will keep him out of society for the rest of his life and denials, at this point, will not help him.”