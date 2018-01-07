Bless Natalie Portman For Dragging The All-Male Director Category At Golden Globes

Natalie Portman, oh how we love you.

The actress graced the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night to announce the winner for the Best Director category, which to the dismay of many included only male directors.

After co-presenter Ron Howard announced the category, Portman added with an expert level of shade, “And here are the all-male nominees.”

Natalie Portman went into savage mode and poor Guillermo del Toro never saw it coming pic.twitter.com/DF0BAcReSt — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 8, 2018

Director Guillermo Del Toro went on to win the much-deserved award for his tremendous “The Shape of Water,” but many movie fans felt women directors like Greta Gerwig, Dee Rees and Patty Jenkins were unfairly shut out of the category.

People following along on social media were quick to praise Portman for making the most of the moment, crowning her the “savage queen.”

"And here are the all-male nominees" says Natalie Portman SO GUTSY & RUDE, as she presents the best-director nominees. Whoa. — Emily Nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) January 8, 2018

THINGS NATALIE PORTMAN DID:



A) THAT. — Hispanic Pixie Dream Girl (@mathewrodriguez) January 8, 2018

Instantly immortal phrase from Natalie Portman, about the directing award candidates:



"Here are the all-male nominees." — jodikantor (@jodikantor) January 8, 2018

Natalie Portman on best director: “And Here are the all male nominees.”



DEAD — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 8, 2018

Natalie Portman you savage queen 💫💫💫💫💫💫💫💫💫 — Julieanne Smolinski (@BoobsRadley) January 8, 2018

Natalie Portman dropping the truth like #timesUp pic.twitter.com/IzPADsKDlS — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 8, 2018