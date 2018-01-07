Bless Natalie Portman For Dragging The All-Male Director Category At Golden Globes

Natalie Portman, oh how we love you.
The actress graced the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night to announce the winner for the Best Director category, which to the dismay of many included only male directors.
After co-presenter Ron Howard announced the category, Portman added with an expert level of shade, “And here are the all-male nominees.”
Director Guillermo Del Toro went on to win the much-deserved award for his tremendous “The Shape of Water,” but many movie fans felt women directors like Greta Gerwig, Dee Rees and Patty Jenkins were unfairly shut out of the category.
People following along on social media were quick to praise Portman for making the most of the moment, crowning her the “savage queen.”
Portman wasn’t even nominated, but somehow she walked away with all the awards.