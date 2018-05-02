Nate Berkus Has Perfect Response To Duggar Family Member's Homophobia

Nate Berkus inadvertently found himself the subject of a heated social media debate last week after reality TV star Derick Dillard assailed him and his family in a shocking tweet.

Dillard, who appears on TLC’s “Counting On” and is married to Jill Duggar Dillard of “19 Kids and Counting” fame, retweeted a link last Friday to Berkus’s show, “Nate & Jeremiah By Design,” which airs on the same network. The interior design series is a collaboration between Berkus and his husband, Jeremiah Brent.

Dillard, however, blasted the show for “highlighting and celebrating a lifestyle so degrading to children.” He seemed particularly offended that Berkus and Brent’s daughter, Poppy Brent-Berkus, is featured in promotional images for the show’s second season, which debuted April 7 on TLC.

What a travesty of family. It’s sad how blatant the liberal agenda is, such that it both highlights and celebrates a lifestyle so degrading to children on public television as if it should be normal. https://t.co/xicRm1nsW7 — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) April 27, 2018

The tweet had drawn more than 1,600 responses as of Wednesday afternoon, many of them negative.

“Your definition of ‘wrong’ is your own, and you don’t have the right to tell others how to live. Judge not lest ye be judged,” one person wrote. Added another: “Maybe he should read his bible again before making more horrible statements in a public forum.”

When a person asked how Berkus’ sexuality impacted him personally, Dillard replied:

They affect this poor child, as well as what perversions are celebrated. If it were adultery, I doubt a network would be so quick to focus on the reality of it as if it were ok. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) April 27, 2018

Berkus, however, didn’t seem too vexed. He responded indirectly to Dillard’s remarks with a tweet featuring a photo of him and Brent posing with Polly, now 3, and their new son, Oskar Michael.

My hope with having a show like #NandJByDesign on @TLC, where we go into people’s homes and welcome viewers into ours, is that we can start to break down barriers & normalize the way our family looks & the way our family loves. @JeremiahBrent pic.twitter.com/NsCAeh1nxb — Nate Berkus (@NateBerkus) April 27, 2018

The Duggars, who have been outspoken opponents of LGBTQ rights, are known for their conservative Christian faith.

It isn’t the first time that Dillard, 29, has expressed anti-LGBTQ views on social media. Last year, he took aim at transgender teen activist Jazz Jennings, claiming in an Aug. 2 tweet that her gender identity was a “non-reality.”

Like Berkus, Jennings didn’t seem fazed.