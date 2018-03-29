Nate Berkus Welcomes A Son, Oskar Brent-Berkus, With Husband Jeremiah Brent

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent have welcomed a son, Oskar Brent-Berkus, via a surrogate.

The “Nate & Jeremiah by Design” hosts confirmed the news on Instagram Thursday.

“We have waited for you, we already love you, and we as a family stand on the shoulders of so many people who have made it possible for families like ours to continue to grow,” Berkus wrote alongside an adorable black-and-white photo of his daughter, Poppy, touching her new brother’s little toes.

Brent shared a similar image on his Instagram along with a heartfelt message of his own.

“Hand in hand our family is basking in the phenomenon of it all. We love you little Oskar,” he wrote. “How thankful we are. How beautiful it all is.”

The interior designers, who married in 2014, revealed that they were expanding their family on Valentine’s Day with a heartfelt video of their daughter, now 3, making the announcement at their home in Los Angeles.

In an interview with People this month, Berkus opted not to reveal the design details of Oskar’s nursery ― “I’m Jewish, so I have a superstition against it,” he joked ― but said that Poppy was looking forward to becoming a big sister.

“She’s very happy,” he said. “She’s a very sweet girl and she’s very maternal, which is interesting. She’s also very clear on what her brother is allowed to play with and what he isn’t, and what she’s willing to help out with. So we’ll see how that pans out!”