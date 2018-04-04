Nate Berkus And Jeremiah Brent Unveil First Photos Of Their Son

Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent introduced fans to their new son, Oskar Michael Brent-Berkus, in a stunning photo series this week.

The “Nate & Jeremiah by Design” hosts posed with Oskar, who was born March 26, and their 3-year-old daughter, Poppy, in People magazine’s latest issue.

In the interview accompanying the photos, Berkus and Brent, who married in 2014, explained the surprising significance behind their son’s name. Oskar was the middle name of Berkus’ former partner, Fernando Bengoechea, who died in the 2004 Sri Lankan tsunami.

“We have always honored Fernando’s memory in our relationship,” Brent said. “It’s such an important chapter in Nate’s life. So the idea that we can honor his memory in a beautiful way was exciting to us.”

Berkus added that the name “was actually Jeremiah’s idea.”

Meanwhile, their daughter Poppy “has photos of [Bengoechea] and she’ll know his whole story,” Brent said. “We both believe that the good stuff and the bad stuff is what really defines us.”

The pair’s People spread comes a week after they announced Oskar’s birth on Instagram.

“We have waited for you, we already love you, and we as a family stand on the shoulders of so many people who have made it possible for families like ours to continue to grow,” Berkus wrote, alongside an adorable black-and-white photo of Poppy touching her new brother’s toes.