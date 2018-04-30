'The Voice' Contestant Makes Aussie TV History By Proposing To His Boyfriend

A contestant on “The Voice Australia” surprised audiences and celebrity judges by popping the question to his boyfriend last night, and he reportedly made television history in the process.

Nathan Brake began his audition Sunday with an impressive rendition of the Nick Jonas hit “Jealous” ― a risky move, given that Jonas’ older brother Joe is one of this season’s judges.

Before Brake announced which of the four celeb-judged teams he would be on, however, he invited his longtime boyfriend, Mitchell Baines, to the stage.

“I just wanted to bring you out here because we’ve had a beautiful six years together,” Brake told Baines, before getting down on one knee and presenting him with a ring. “I’m really nervous. You’ve been a constant support to me these past six years, so I just wanted to ask you, will you marry me?”

Baines happily accepted the proposal to thunderous applause from the audience. (The proposal starts about six and a half minutes into the video above.)

As it turns out, the romantic gesture was culturally significant for another reason. It’s reportedly the first same-sex marriage proposal to be aired on an Australian reality TV show.

Brake opted to join Aussie pop singer-songwriter Delta Goodrem’s team by the end of the episode.

His new coach happily congratulated him and his fiancé on Twitter.

Brake, 26, told the Daily Mail Australia that he hoped his proposal would help to encourage “complete acceptance in society” months after his home country legalized same-sex marriage last December.