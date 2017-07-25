'Nathan For You' Is Finally Coming Back

For almost two years, “Nathan for You” has truly had nothing for you, as Season 4 mysteriously never materialized.

But on Tuesday, host Nathan Fielder tweeted the surprising news that the show is coming back to Comedy Central very soon.

“Hey everyone guess what,” Fielder wrote on the social media platform. “Nathan For You returns Sept 28 to Comedy Central.”

In a follow-up tweet, Fielder clarified that the show would actually return Sept. 21 with an hourlong special.

It’s entirely unclear if “Nathan for You: A Celebration” will be filled with any positive stories or whether it will be an hour of frustrated people venting about their frustrations with Fielder’s hilariously failed ideas.

Still, many probably assumed the show was gone for good, so its return is welcome news. The premise of “Nathan for You” (at least in the first two seasons) involved tricking small business owners into letting Fielder give them ridiculously bad advice. Apparently, there are still businesses out there that don’t know how to use Google.

The show is best known for its “Dumb Starbucks” concept, which involved Fielder trying to use parody law to open what was essentially a Starbucks, but with the word “Dumb” in front of the name, branding and signage.