“I cannot be more remorseful about the people I hurt and I plan to do right by all of them,” he added.

Attorney Charles Harder said in a statement to HuffPost Thursday that he was preparing a lawsuit on Weinstein’s behalf against the Times as a result of the allegations.

On Friday, Weinstein was fired from his position at The Weinstein Company.

HuffPost has reached out to Lane and Weinstein’s representatives and will update this post accordingly.