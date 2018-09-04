These Are Some Of The Treasures Feared Lost In Brazil's Museum Fire

More than 20 million items are feared damaged or completely destroyed following a massive fire at the National Museum of Brazil that tore through the historic building on Sunday night.
The museum, located in a former palace in Rio de Janeiro, boasted a range of art, artifacts and preserved zoological species and fossils. The facility was one of the country’s oldest scientific institution.
Investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.
As workers attempt to recover the museum’s treasured possessions, or what is left of them, here’s a look at some of the items it showcased inside.