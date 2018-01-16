Zinke Pushes Majority Of National Park Service Advisory Panel To Resign

“It’s profoundly offensive because it portrays a lack of understanding about the civil service and the mission of the agency,” Clement told HuffPost. “It made it clear that what he’s trying to do is not work with the career staff and advance the mission ― he’s trying to undercut the agency and its mission. And it became very clear that his interests were aligned with special interests, like the oil and gas industry.”

CORRECTION: The original headline on this story incorrectly described the number of resignations. It was three-fourths of the board, not two-thirds.