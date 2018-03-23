Photos From National Puppy Day Will Help You Escape The News Cycle Of Doom

Do you need an antidote to the seemingly never-ending cycle of bleak news?
Well, National Puppy Day is finally here.
People from around the world shared their cutest canine snaps, videos and GIFs on Twitter Friday via the #NationalPuppyDay hashtag ― in honor of the magical powers of their adorable young dogs.
Here’s a sample:
Time to paws for #NationalPuppyDay … who are we kidding, every day is puppy day 🐶 pic.twitter.com/V6BoPzcd8S— Queensland Police (@QldPolice) March 22, 2018
Did someone say puppies? 🐾 #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/sfoaPGd7v3— Dulux UK | Colour & Inspiration (@duluxuk) March 23, 2018
OK this face! Who can doodle me my sweet boy #Bumble?#FanArtFridayRequest #NationalPuppyDay 💙🐾💙 pic.twitter.com/eZgoAfDe8L— Lori Alan (@LoriAlan1) March 23, 2018
As today is #NationalPuppyDay a picture of PD Skye #Cute pic.twitter.com/uhddqWrN8K— Derbys Dog Section (@DerbysDogPolice) March 23, 2018
#NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/42LPyht5yE— Alex Lovell (@alexlovelltv) March 23, 2018
In honor of #NationalPuppyDay, here are some pics of my dog Duncan when he was a wee lad pic.twitter.com/pk26PpVmHM— Jade Walker (@jadewalker) March 23, 2018
Good Morning Folks!— Durham Constabulary (@DurhamPolice) March 23, 2018
Take a look at our puppies, it's going to be a good day! 😍🐾#NationalPuppyDay #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/YZMwelIxxJ
Um. Sorry @BTtoronto, @KevinFrankish @DinaPugliese @citytammie... But Chewie wins #NationalPuppyDay! pic.twitter.com/tN5HSsXcWM— Geoff Rohoman (@roho680) March 23, 2018
See it is #NationalPuppyDay which is a day I can get on board with. Here is Wilson, who we got a week ago and is 10 weeks old. The sleeping gets better right?? Lucky he’s so good looking. pic.twitter.com/UPI7t0aeVd— Roberto Kusabbi (@RKTweets) March 23, 2018
Shout out to our little office dog Harry on #NationalPuppyDay 🐶🐕🐩 pic.twitter.com/Gp1dprpiEc— Save the Student (@SaveTheStudent) March 23, 2018
IT’S #nationalpuppyday ?! SAY NO MORE. pic.twitter.com/Mk7xXLAimA— A.J. Hilton (@AJHilton_News) March 23, 2018
Today is #NationalPuppyDay, also know as the BEST FRIDAY EVER!— Kristen Crowley TV (@Kristencrowley3) March 23, 2018
Today's goal 👇 pic.twitter.com/dyDwQiJxx1
Happy #NationalPuppyDay 🐶 Here is Poppy as a wee puppy 👇🏻. As we celebrate how wonderful puppies are today we need to remember that there is lots to do around illegal puppy smuggling and the third selling of puppies #LucysLaw pic.twitter.com/cFLkD9xxkL— Ross Thomson MP (@RossThomson_MP) March 23, 2018
It's #NationalPuppyDay apparently. Lily is two in April so not officially a puppy anymore but she certainly acts like one! pic.twitter.com/xl0XvSDleg— CL Taylor (@callytaylor) March 23, 2018
As it's #NationalPuppyDay, we couldn't resist looking back on our last @SolentSU puppy room - happy Friday! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/9WUJW2hVgl— Solent University (@solentofficial) March 23, 2018
It's #NationalPuppyDay! The perfect excuse to unleash this gif 🐶 pic.twitter.com/KH5Ox0ickg— University of Surrey (@UniOfSurrey) March 23, 2018
It's the best day of the year!!!— Historic England (@HistoricEngland) March 23, 2018
Happy #NationalPuppyDay
😓🐶😍 pic.twitter.com/aO9ulFVivj
Happy #NationalPuppyDay! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/NIYmtA1aC8— Kristi Lee (@Kristileenews) March 23, 2018
Everyone is doing it, appreciating their pup on #NationalPuppyDay! Despite the fact she tore up my shoes, a purse, a remote, and ate all my calcium vitamins yesterday, she is still a welcome addition to our family, all 130+ pounds of her! We ❤️ Shadow 🐶 #GreatDaneGlamor pic.twitter.com/BftjepUd1s— Ashley Frasca (@AshleyFrascaWSB) March 23, 2018
Did someone say #NationalPuppyDay? 🐶❤️ pic.twitter.com/UdPsnFvfDc— ITV (@ITV) March 23, 2018
Wait, TODAY is #NationalPuppyDay? Well then... (last one, we promise). pic.twitter.com/jUoupBxTAf— Film4 (@Film4) March 23, 2018
Good Morning! It's going to be a good day! #NationalPuppyDay 😍 pic.twitter.com/RR9zAKuLBq— SA Police News (@SAPoliceNews) March 22, 2018
Happy #NationalPuppyDay from Wilson ♥ pic.twitter.com/zmER2n9a6D— Chris Chambers (@CapitalChambo) March 23, 2018
Apparently it is #NationalPuppyDay— Dani Bostick (@danibostick) March 23, 2018
Flashback to when my best friend Comet was a baby. pic.twitter.com/CYF7cSXiAC
As it's #NationalPuppyDay, we couldn't resist looking back on our last @SolentSU puppy room - happy Friday! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/9WUJW2hVgl— Solent University (@solentofficial) March 23, 2018
Check out these tiny conservation heroes! At only eight weeks old, these puppies are placed with livestock herds in South Africa. Weighing up to 80kgs when fully grown, the dogs protect the livestock from predators and help farmers live alongside wild cheetah. #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/jWx1XppW1g— Wildlife Warriors (@wildwarriors) March 23, 2018