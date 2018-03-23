WEIRD NEWS
Photos From National Puppy Day Will Help You Escape The News Cycle Of Doom

🚨🚨 Cuteness alert. 🚨🚨
By Lee Moran

Do you need an antidote to the seemingly never-ending cycle of bleak news?

Well, National Puppy Day is finally here.

People from around the world shared their cutest canine snaps, videos and GIFs on Twitter Friday via the #NationalPuppyDay hashtag ― in honor of the magical powers of their adorable young dogs.

Here’s a sample:

