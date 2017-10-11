Natural Beauty on a College Budget

I’m a natural girl in a college world, on a limited budget. There are a lot of priorities in my college life right now such as managing classes, a social life, and money. Since I’m a beauty gal at heart, maintaining and managing the cost of my beauty regiments becomes challenging at college. I also like products that are good for me and the planet (natural, organic, sustainable). While it may be tempting to dip into a Sephora and splurge on two or three items from brands that retail around $30 an item, the truth is that right now It’s not in my budget. Some of the best options on a college-friendly budget can be found in local stores at half the price. Think Walmart, Target, and your local drugstore. Here are some college-friendly beauty options for those looking to slay their campus with their beauty, while not slaying their pocket-books.

Shea Moisture- This line of natural hair care products is ideal for those looking for a fresh way to spice up their current routine without breaking the bank. With hundreds of options from collections such as the Coconut and Hibiscus collection, you can take care of your coveted tresses on an average of $11 per product. Shea moisture is great especially for girls who have naturally curly or textured hair, or who have a difficult time maintaining their unruly mane. You can even find what products work best for you on their customizable page, A Million Ways to Shea, giving you a plethora of options to choose from no matter what hair issues you want to target.

Shea Moisture

Yes To- This is another favorite for those looking for great beauty options on a budget. This time, we’re talking skincare. Everyone knows it’s important to maintain healthy and clean skin, but it can seem difficult when all of the best sounding options like Tatcha, Peter Thomas Roth, and Ole Henriksen are so expensive! This is where Yes To comes along. This line of fun skincare options can be found in most drugstores. All of the YesTo lines, ranging from Carrots to Tomatoes and even Cucumbers, are packed with different antioxidants and vitamins to help your skin do its best. The best part of this is that the average YesTo product is $9!

Yesto

http://broo.com/: This amazing brand is unisex and uses freshly-hopped craft beer as the main ingredient. in our clean, ultra-performing hair care and grooming products. Their malted barley beer shampoo is rich in proteins, vitamin b and other minerals. The average price for amazing hair from BRÖÖ is $8. And no, you won’t smell like beer!

BRÖÖ

Another great option, is to share your products with your roomies! This is a great way to try new products, and bond. Once or twice a week (or month), trying having a girls night in where you can do nails, facial masks and even share makeup tips and tricks. It’s also a great time to catch up on what’s going on around campus, and cute boys. Until next time!